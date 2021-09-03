Yvonne Simpson Cox, 64, of Atlanta and one of the owners of Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, passed away Friday, Aug, 27, 2021.
A viewing will be held from 2-7 p..m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Funeral Home Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
A graveside Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Dr. Atlanta, GA 30310.
Dr. Derek King of Atlanta, Officiate and Eulogist. Rev. Michael Willis, also of Atlanta will issue a special prayer.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.
