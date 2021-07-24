You probably learned in school that World War I ended when the Armistice of Compiègne was signed on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. We are reminded about this every year during Veterans Day observances, but technically the Armistice of Compiègne was just a ceasefire agreement until a formal end of the war could be negotiated. A state of war existed between the parties for another seven months, until the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919, was signed. Confusing the matter even further, the United States didn’t ratify the treaty despite public support for it. Something called the Knox-Porter Resolution was finally signed July 2, 1921, finally ending World War I for good.
While all the diplomatic wrangling was underway, U.S. Congressmen were making noise about what should be done with captured German cannons, helmets, and other items of war. As early as January 1919, Atlanta’s mayor, James L. Key, along with members of Atlanta’s chamber of commerce wanted to secure a German cannon that could be mounted at Five Points or at Grant Park. They also had a German plane on their wish list that could be displayed at Georgia Tech.
More than likely their desire for German items had been inspired by a flurry of legislation in Washington, D.C. where legislators were all attempting to secure items for their state including a bill by Georgia Representative Charles R. Crisp (Second district) who was angling for a German cannon or other field piece for Americus, Cordele, and Fitzgerald. When delivered, the captured guns would be properly housed and cared for as relics of the great war to be seen by future generations.
Congressman William D. Upshaw who represented this area as well as the rest of the Fifth district, also announced his intention to secure German cannons. Upshaw wanted the cannons to be displayed from Douglasville and Fairburn to Conyers and Decatur. He wanted pieces for Atlanta’s Lakewood Park and Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy) in College Park. One congressman wanted a cannon for the University of Georgia campus in Athens stating that the school had some 2500 students who had served in the war effort and a large percentage of that number had given the supreme sacrifice.
In fact, so many lawmakers were angling for a cannon by June 1919, the editors at the “Douglas County Sentinel” commented, “So many bills have been introduced in Congress asking that captured German cannons be distributed to various cities and towns throughout the country that if all are to be supplied it is estimated that another war with Germany will have to be waged.” The editors at the “Marietta Daily Journal” also had thoughts on the cannons stating, “We can’t help wondering if the Kaiser ever stopped to think how it would look to have captured German cannon scattered around in every little town in Georgia when he started this late unpleasantness with Uncle Sam’s country. If [the Kaiser] had we don’t believe he would have gone as far as he did in the matter.”
It appears the plethora of bills introduced in Congress ended up languishing in committee, so the cannons were never delivered. Another idea was proposed by the war department and carried out due to the massive debt that the United States carried to end the war and bring the boys back from “over there.”
War department officials decided to store the captured arsenals for future use. Guns that could not be restored would be sold off as scrap metal overseas and not brought to the United States. A few German guns were brought over, but not distributed as initially suggested. Instead, many of the captured guns were used to create Victory Liberty Bond medals. The front of the medals shows the U.S. Treasury Building and an eagle. The reverse side has the words “Awarded by U.S. Treasury Department for patriotic service on behalf of the Liberty Loans.” There was also a place for the recipient’s name to be engraved, and there was a hole in the medal so that it could be worn on a chain.
In March 1919, it was announced the Treasury’s war loan department had made two million of these medals from captured German cannon. Basically, the medals were tokens received by those citizens who helped with the drive for the Victory Liberty Loan program.
The main thrust of the Victory Liberty Loan program was explained in ads placed in newspapers across the country including the “Douglas County Sentinel.” One ad stated, “Be a bondholder of your country’s wealth; keep money free for business” and further stated, “Every American has two businesses, his own and his government’s. Money invested in the first will help the second — for it will enable the country to pay its debts and keep money free for the use of private business. It will make for prosperity, good times, and general satisfaction. A debt-ridden business is a bad business. The only way to get it back on a firm footing is to meet all obligations — wipe the slate clean — and then open the throttle wide!”
The announcement of the terms of the Victory Loan did a great deal to inspire subscriptions from those who invested from a business standpoint as well as for patriotic motives. The notes paid four and three-fourths%, the highest interest of any of the Liberty Loan series and were payable by the government in four years after date.
A British tank was put into service to travel the country to publicize the loan drive. It reached Douglasville in May 1919, and several local businesses sponsored ads in the “Sentinel” to encourage local citizens to participate in the program.
It would be interesting to discover if any local citizens obtained the Victory medals. To date I’m not aware that any exist locally.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in June 2019. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
