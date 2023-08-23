Substance Use mug

Peggy Walker

As judges with extensive experience in the juvenile court system, we have witnessed firsthand the prominent challenges faced by children and families involved in the foster system. Among these challenges, parental substance use disorders (SUDs) and breakdowns in communication stand out as the most significant.

Substance Use Disorders (SUDs)

Senior Judge Peggy Walker is currently Senior Judge for the Juvenile Court of the State of Georgia and formerly Chief Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County. Judge Jason Souther is currently the Juvenile Court Judge for Whitfield and Murray County and previously an attorney for juvenile court in Whitfield County.