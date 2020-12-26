“You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done.” — Chuck Yeager
343 meters per second. October 14, 1947. 40,000 feet above Rogers Dry Lake in Southern California. The Bell X-1 has done it. No, US Air Force Captain Chuck Yeager, has done it. In a day for the record books, one man and his rocket plane do the seemingly impossible and outfly the speed of sound.
An entire industry of supersonic aircraft would soon follow Yeager and the X-1’s lead, but before October 14, 1947, many aviators thought flight beyond the speed barrier was impossible. And yet, it had been done. The sound barrier was ultimately broken by the collective efforts of talented Bell engineers working on the X-1, a daring yet well-trained experimental test pilot in Chuck Yeager, and a shared understanding of the science of transonic and supersonic flight.
In aeronautics and astronautics, records exist to be broken — and there is a constantly improving series of innovative experimental aircraft ready to break them. In 1944, a joint program between the US Navy, US Army Air Force, and the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) brought X-planes into being. X-planes have broken several records, many of which relate to breaking speed and altitude barriers, implementing new aircraft materials, and making drastic changes to propulsion systems. The Ryan X-13 was the first aircraft to perform a vertical takeoff and landing. The North American X-15 was the first manned hypersonic aircraft. The Lockheed Martin X-35 would become the F-35 Lightning II, which today represents the bulk of America’s tactical airpower. The Bell X-1,
for all its glory,
is in good company.
An experimental aircraft without an experimental test pilot is little more than an overpriced composite paperweight. A test pilot is an aircraft pilot with specialized training to fly and evaluate heavily modified aircraft. The first test pilots were trained in the United Kingdom in the 1920s, and test pilot training continues to this day at a handful of test pilot schools around the world, to include the US Air Force Test Pilot School in Edwards Air Force Base, CA and the US Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, MD. Notably, the first set of American astronauts, the Mercury Seven, were all military test pilots. Similarly, a near majority of the last several astronaut classes have backgrounds as military test pilots. Chuck Yeager’s success in the X-1 was at least partially due to his training as an experimental test pilot, which ensures that skilled pilots have a fundamental understanding of aerospace engineering and excellent analytical skills.
Chuck Yeager, the “fastest man alive” and one of America’s greatest pilots, died earlier this month at the age of 97. Yeager demonstrated that the sound barrier was not a barrier so much as an aerodynamic phenomenon to be understood and overcome. Though Yeager is no longer with us, his daring spirit lives on in the many generations of experimental test pilots that followed him, and his tenacity serves as an inspiration to us all.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is an engineer, a computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the US Army.
