Al-Husseini: Mapping empires

“There are still hundreds of places where people haven’t stepped for centuries …” — Chris Fisher
Human history is filled with fallen kingdoms and lost civilizations. Some empires, like Byzantium and Persia, are extensively documented. Others, like the Purepecha Empire in Western Mexico, have been mostly forgotten. These neglected empires are no less important than their more popular counterparts, and many contain secrets and treasures that could contribute to the cultural understanding of our predecessors.
Dr. Chris Fisher is a trained archaeologist, an anthropology professor, and a National Geographic explorer. Dr. Fisher has spent a significant amount of time in Mexico and Honduras strategically uncovering ancient cities using modern tools and technology. Traditionally, archaeologists uncover artifacts and remnants using by-hand surveys that are time-consuming and difficult. Upon discovering a Purepecha settlement in 2009 that stretched for miles with as many building foundations as modern-day Manhattan, Dr. Fisher was forced to adapt. A colleague in Colorado told him about LiDAR, and the rest is, well, history.
LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, is a method of using light to determine distance. LiDAR is in principle quite simple! A pulsed laser illuminates a target with light. That light then reflects off the target and is measured by a sensor. The time it takes for light to be transmitted, reflected, and registered, is indicative of distance from a target. LiDAR is often used by self-driving vehicles to develop maps of their immediate environment.
As Dr. Fisher explains in his 2019 TEDx Talk, “We can’t study an area without changing it somehow, and regardless, the earth is changing. Archaeological sites are destroyed. History is lost”. It is then especially important that we apply tools like LiDAR to map our cultural and ecological assets — both known and unknown.
When the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral burst into flames in April 2019, many feared that sections of the iconic structure would be forever lost. The spire had collapsed, and the roof and upper walls were significantly damaged. Fortunately, Belgian art historian Andrew Tallon and his team scanned the cathedral with LiDAR in 2010, allowing ongoing reconstruction efforts to capture the design of the original structure with integrity. While several organizations exist to scan monuments and buildings, earth’s jungles, cities, and deserts are not receiving the same attention. Dr. Fisher therefore founded The Earth Archive, which ambitiously seeks to scan the entire planet, prioritizing areas that are most susceptible to destruction.
Though modern technologies like LiDAR have given the empires of yesterday a new lease on life, time is still ticking. If we fail to document the past, we will inevitably lose it to the future.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is a biomedical engineer, a computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the US Army.
