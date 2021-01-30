“Be clearly aware of the stars and infinity on high. Then life seems almost enchanted after all” — Vincent Van Gogh
From the summit of the Hawaiian volcano of Mauna Kea to the peaks of Arizona’s Quinlan Mountains, astronomical observatories across and above the globe have allowed us to gaze at worlds far beyond our own. The level of sophistication and clarity with which modern observatories can observe space events only magnifies the brilliance of the universe. Ground observatories, often situated in remote and high-altitude locations, are in many respects as aesthetically stunning as the cosmic phenomena they seek to capture. Space observatories like the Hubble Space Telescope have an unimpeded view of faraway galaxies beyond the range of most ground observatories. Modern innovations, such as an artificial solar eclipse created using precisely positioned spacecraft, improve our ability to observe exoplanets orbiting stars other than our sun. Whether atop far-flung mountains or in low Earth orbit, observatories of all kinds allow us to peer into the great beyond.
Ground-based observatories are located on the surface of the Earth. Mankind has long searched for the stars, and the oldest observatories were established in 825 in Baghdad, Iraq and 869 in Kerala, India. Modern astronomical observatories may have any number of telescopes, which may use visible light or radio to observe space events. Optical telescopes have polished mirrors or glass lenses to amplify light, whereas radio telescopes use large radio dishes to collect radio wave signals. Optical telescopes are regularly housed in a dome for protection from the elements; these domes are often able to rotate to allow for inspection of various portions of the night sky. Radio telescopes are rarely housed.
Ground-based observatories are placed in locations meeting five criteria — away from large population centers to avoid light pollution, high elevations, dark skies, clear skies, and low humidity. Though there are several select choices for observatories, to include Hawaii, the Canary Islands, the Andes, and Mexico’s Sierra Negra, researchers believe Ridge A, a site in Antarctica, to be the best-suited location on Earth for observing cosmic events.
Compared to their space-based counterparts, ground-based observatories are cheap to build and easy to maintain. However, images captured by ground-based telescopes are often negatively affected by the Earth’s atmosphere. Our atmosphere blocks particular wavelengths of light, and the filtered-out light affects the extent to which we can attain certain astronomical information. To circumvent these atmospheric effects, researchers have developed space-based observatories that orbit the Earth and nearby celestial bodies. You may be familiar with NASA’s flagship space-observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope. The Hubble is one of the largest space telescopes, weighing in at almost 25,000 pounds with the dimensions of a typical school bus. Hubble observations have led to significant advances in astrophysics, to include our calculation of the rate of the expanding universe.
Our strategic search through the great beyond is only just beginning. New technologies are regularly being introduced to improve our ability to capture information on various cosmic phenomena. The Hubble is expected to soon be replaced by the impressive James Webb Space Telescope as NASA’s flagship space-observatory. The James Webb provides a level of resolution and sensitivity that allows observation of incredibly distant events and objects to include some of the first galaxy formations. Separately, Dr. Simone D’Amico and his team of researchers at the Stanford Rendezvous Laboratory are developing a distributed space system that can shield space telescopes from the blinding light of distant stars. As proposed, their spacecraft may separate into two — one space telescope, and one flower-shaped shield designed to blot out star light. This prevents star light from interfering with the observation of nearby celestial bodies.
As we grapple with the sheer magnitude of all that exists beyond Earth, let us appreciate the carefully designed structures that allow us to do just that. Astronomical observatories, in all their splendor, link our small, humble planet to the universe at large. Now that’s out of this world.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is an engineer, a computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the US Army. He is currently a Stanford graduate student taking AA279A, Space Mechanics, taught by Dr. Simone D’Amico.
