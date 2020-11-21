Al-Husseini: The life-saving venom of the killer sea snail

“Venom can be both a superhero and a supervillain...” — Mande Holford
The typical cone sea snail is fairly unassuming. Like its land-based snail counterparts, the cone snail is slow, slimy, and seemingly subdued. On expectations alone, the unaware would be unlikely to associate a passing cone snail with danger, let alone the lethality to kill a small child.
If venomous, carnivorous, predatory sea snails sounds like a walking (ahem, sliding) contradiction, then the cone snail is here to prove otherwise. The cone snail possesses a dart-like barbed tooth called a radula that is paired with a venom-filled gland. That gland contains neurotoxins capable of paralyzing large predators. Though the cone snail does has a cone-shaped shell, one can’t help but think a more appropriate name would have been “neurotoxin filled stabbing killer sea snail”. Then again, I am not a biologist.
These sea assassins are not the antagonists of our story however, but the heroes. Venom, so often associated with pain and death, may be repurposed for tremendous good. Dr. Mande Holford is an associate professor in chemistry at Hunter College. Dr. Holford’s interdisciplinary research covers “mollusks to medicine”. She utilizes biology and chemistry to develop compounds containing cone snail venom to treat pain and cancer. But how exactly does a chemical designed to kill, do just the opposite?
As Dr. Holford explains in her 2020 TED Talk, “… we’re looking for venom components that will target channels that are over-expressed in tumor cells versus normal cells”. That is, certain chemicals in cone snail venom tend to kill mostly and specifically cancer cells. If refined, this would allow us to treat cancer without significantly damaging neighboring healthy cells — a real concern with chemotherapy and other traditional cancer drug treatments. Cone snail venom has been found to be especially effective against liver cancer; this is excellent news, given that the mortality rate of liver cancer has doubled since the 1980s.
Though research in this niche field is still ongoing, cone snail venom is already on the market. Zicnotide (or Prialt) is used to treat chronic pain in HIV and cancer patients. One of the greatest benefits to Prialt is that, unlike morphine, there is no risk of addiction.
While killer cone snails are particularly awesome, there is an incredibly diversity of venomous wildlife that can advance our medical practices. Captopril, used to treat high blood pressure, was derived using venom from Brazilian pit vipers. The Gila monster (a lizard native to the southwestern US) produces a venom which contains chemicals included in a compound used to lower blood sugar in diabetic patients.
As it turns out, that killer sea snail might just save your life.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is a biomedical engineer, a computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the US Army.
