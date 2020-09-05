Technology is changing the world; it’s changing our sport. — Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA
Elite sport athletes seek to transcend the past by shattering records. In sports, broken limits are a testament to talent, whether in speed, endurance, strength, flexibility, or otherwise. Top athletes like Usain Bolt, 11-time world champion and “fastest man alive”, inspire us to strive for something greater. I still remember watching each of Bolt’s historic three Olympic gold-medal 100m sprints spanning the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. I am far from an athlete, but just watching Bolt break multiple records makes me want to lace up my running shoes and go for a sprint.
And how the records have been breaking. 32 world records were broken in the 2012 London Olympics, and another 19 were broken in the 2016 Rio Olympics. While it would be easy to chalk up record breaking to only improvements in the human condition, the story is far more complicated. Although credit should be given where credit is due — Usain Bolt being the insanely talented sprinter that he is, for example — technology, techniques, and training all play a critical role in breaking world records.
Improvements in technology, techniques, and training have generally been welcomed by the sports community as key innovations necessary to unlock the full extent of human potential. The equipment we use is an extension of ourselves. Better bobsleds, running shoes, and tennis rackets make a better athlete — and that is completely okay. Imagine being forced to run in the same leather running shoes used in the 19th century. If it sounds awful, that is because it is. The first running shoes tended to stretch when wet, wore out quickly, and failed to absorb the shock from impact. Improved running shoes do far more than break records — they protect us from injury and shield us from undue pain. However, while sports and science share a cordial relationship, recent history occasionally tells a different story.
Nike’s Vaporfly shoes give runners at least 4% more energetic efficiency over competing shoes. That may not sound impressive, but the results speak for themselves. Since 2016, nearly every major marathon has been won by athletes sporting Vaporflys or Vaporfly derivatives. Even runners sponsored by different brands have been caught wearing blacked-out Nike Vaporflys. The mechanical advantage devised by Nike is admittedly impressive. Vaporflys merge a carbon-fiber plate with a foam layer to form a curved sole. While the Vaporfly has not been banned outright, the World Athletics organization released a new set of rules regarding what kind of shoes can be worn in competition. These rules were, you guessed it, a direct response to the success of the Vaporfly.
Other technological improvements have not been so lucky. FINA, the international body governing swimming, elected to ban high-tech polyurethane swimsuits that excessively aided speed, endurance, and buoyancy. In just a year and a half after the polyurethane swimsuits were introduced, more than 130 swimming world records were shattered. Unlike Vaporflys, which give a small but significant advantage, polyurethane swimsuits have thoroughly devalued athleticism in the sport. Having an excellent physique, critical to being streamlined, becomes negligible once polyurethane swimsuits are added to the mix.
Technology is a tool, and like all tools, can be wielded for purposes both good and bad. Sports showcase the best of the human condition, and technology has helped sports do just that. However, we owe it to our athletes to not let better equipment, whether shoes or a swimsuit, override the essence of the sport.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is an engineer, computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the US Army.
