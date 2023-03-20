Please note this list does not include all of the bills passed in the House.)
House Bill 35 would give the Georgia Port Authority’s security employees the ability to preserve and protect its properties, projects and certain areas surrounding its coastal campuses.
This legislation would also support the surrounding communities by allowing local law enforcement to dedicate less resources to this state authority’s operations and easing some of the burden on local law enforcement that comes with having such a successful port system along our coast. Local municipalities impacted by the port system have also expressed their support for this legislation.
House Bill 52 updates several other transportation and infrastructure laws. First, to protect the privacy of Georgians, this bill would exempt the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) from open records when a driver’s data on public roadways reveals their vehicle information or other personally identifiable information. This provision would ensure that no one could use the Open Records Act in an attempt to obtain an individual’s personal information from this agency. This legislation would also make changes to how fatal car accidents are handled on our interstate highways and limited-access roads. HB 52 would allow coroners or county medical examiners to delegate medical personnel to perform certain duties when one of these serious accidents causes a significant disruption to traffic, which would give medical examiners more flexibility and allow medical personnel to arrive to the scene in a timely manner.
House Bill 129 would expand the eligibility criteria for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits to pregnant women. This federal program provides monthly cash assistance to extremely low-income families with the goal of moving these families toward economic freedom and self-sufficiency. In Georgia, the average TANF household includes three individuals, such as a mom and two children, but this vital program is not currently eligible to pregnant women. Extending these benefits to pregnant mothers is a step toward alleviating some of the financial burden for these expectant mothers so that they can focus on their prenatal health.
House Bill 36 which would update requirements for county boards of equalization, duties, review of assessments and appeals by allowing a taxpayer with tangible personal property valued at more than $200,000 to appeal directly to a hearing officer; this bill would also require the local assessment office to include information on the notice of assessment about how these taxpayers can appeal.
House Bill 242 which would reinstate the additional penalty for a traffic violation under Joshua’s Law, the teen learner’s permit law, at three% of the original fine.
Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, represents District 66 in the Georgia House. She also leads Douglas County’s seven-member state delegation.
