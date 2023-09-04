When I first heard that Douglasville was building an amphitheater, I immediately thought how befitting for the big little city to the west! We are, and always have been a hidden gem of country-city charm conveniently located near well … most anything. Our diverse population and welcoming environment have attracted the likes of movie studios, multibillion dollar corporations and families desiring to make Douglasville their home. So yes, it was time we started being a self-contained entertainment mecca right here at home. No more traveling east for entertainment, we have finally got our own! But who shall we see?
We all anxiously awaited details. Where will it be built? What will it look like? And more importantly, who is coming to Georgia?
All Aboard! Gladys Knight “The Empress of Soul” Midnight Train was destined for Douglasville, Georgia, in all its splendor and exquisite fanfare due such an iconic figure securing her place in Douglasville’s history as the first to perform in the newly erected Greystone Amphitheater.
Like many of you, I began belting out my best Gladys Knight renditions, which took me back to the days of my parents playing records in the living room and dancing while cleaning the house on Saturday mornings. We would visualize Gladys Knight being backed up by the Pips who were freshly pressed in matching bell bottom suits, in perfect step and harmony.
Those of a certain age remembered, and they too scrambled to the Greystone Amphitheater website to secure their tickets to ensure that they were a part of this historic event. They did not want to miss a chance at possibly hearing Gladys Knight and walking down memory lane once again.
For those of us who have lived in Douglas County or Douglasville for 10, 20 years or more, we take great pride in saying, “I remember when (fill in the blank)”. In fact, it is a badge of honor. I remember when downtown Douglasville looked like Anytown, USA, near a railroad track. Now, it is bustling with new restaurants, entertainment during the spring/summer, comedy, and fresh renovations; all in the vicinity of the Greystone Amphitheater. Perhaps dinner and a show, anyone?
As for the Douglasville “Town Green,” which is adjacent to the Greystone Amphitheater, it is a beautiful open-air green space designed with modern playground equipment, spacious seating ideal for relaxation. The temperature was a comfortable 79 degrees but maybe higher due to the electricity of the excitement in the air. The lawn was no longer green, now multi-colored from the numerous lawn chairs and attendees.
As Mayor Rochelle Robinson sang out, “…to God be the Glory” the ribbon cutting ceremony began. I felt a sense of pride and detected that she too may have felt the same way, as onlookers cheered in admiration. This is our Douglasville! Our mayor along with many others made this happen for us. I envisioned the growth and economic boosts these events would have on the local economy. The atmosphere was celebratory and cheery, the Greystone Amphitheater and Town Green is officially open.
The moment we all waited for, the Empress of Soul appeared on cue donning a sparkling black ensemble which best described who she was to us, a “star.”
Gladys Knight performed some of her many hits from “Love Overboard” to “Neither One of Us” as we all sang along. It was a momentous occasion and now is a part of Douglasville history. The concert ended with a fireworks display to rival that of the Fourth of July. This was truly a celebration, and we were here for it!
Gladys Knight understands the significance of being the first and finest. Douglasville welcomes you back anytime!
Dr. Michelle T. Allen has been a resident of Douglas County for over 23 years. She is a retired law enforcement officer and professor of criminal justice at Saint Leo University. She is also a published children’s book author and avid writer.
