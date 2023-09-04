When I first heard that Douglasville was building an amphitheater, I immediately thought how befitting for the big little city to the west! We are, and always have been a hidden gem of country-city charm conveniently located near well … most anything. Our diverse population and welcoming environment have attracted the likes of movie studios, multibillion dollar corporations and families desiring to make Douglasville their home. So yes, it was time we started being a self-contained entertainment mecca right here at home. No more traveling east for entertainment, we have finally got our own! But who shall we see?

We all anxiously awaited details. Where will it be built? What will it look like? And more importantly, who is coming to Georgia?

Dr. Michelle T. Allen has been a resident of Douglas County for over 23 years. She is a retired law enforcement officer and professor of criminal justice at Saint Leo University. She is also a published children’s book author and avid writer.