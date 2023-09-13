Remember when Dad beat you in the foot races? What about the time Mom taught you how to rollerblade at the skating rink? Our parents are our heroes and as children they seemed invincible to us. Then one day Dad’s steps became unsteady, and Mom’s memory began to fade more than usual. Both parents are making excuses for different ailments, and their health is declining. Are you concerned yet? They always seemed to be okay, until one day, they weren’t…Now What?

A New Life

Dr. Michelle T. Allen has been a resident of Douglas County for over 23 years. She is a retired law enforcement officer and professor of criminal justice at Saint Leo University. She is also a published children’s book author and avid writer.