The Kindness of Rizpah

The Kindness of Rizpah by James Tissot is shown.

 Special photo

Recently I encountered one of the most startling sentences I have ever read in a short story by Flannery O’Connor. The sentence raises the question, is it possible to be redeemed, even at the last breath.

I have had Flannery O’Connor’s collection of short stories on my bookshelf for a long time. I have dabbled in it from time to time. While she is famous, and her stories beautifully written, there is an ugliness in her writing that puts me off. The ugliness is how she describes bigotry in her characters. Even though I know her point is to bring out the vulgarity of bigotry, it is still not pleasant for me to read.

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

