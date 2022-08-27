Recently I encountered one of the most startling sentences I have ever read in a short story by Flannery O’Connor. The sentence raises the question, is it possible to be redeemed, even at the last breath.
I have had Flannery O’Connor’s collection of short stories on my bookshelf for a long time. I have dabbled in it from time to time. While she is famous, and her stories beautifully written, there is an ugliness in her writing that puts me off. The ugliness is how she describes bigotry in her characters. Even though I know her point is to bring out the vulgarity of bigotry, it is still not pleasant for me to read.
I pulled O’Connor out again this week after listening to Professor Jennifer Frey and Father Thomas Joseph White, on Frey’s ‘Sacred and Profane’ podcast. They were discussing ‘How the Thomistic concepts grace and charity operate in the short stories of Flannery O’Connor.’ One of the stories discussed was ‘A Good Man is Hard to Find.’
In the story, which Father White describes as hopeful, there is nothing seemingly good about it. The grandmother who lived with her married son is judgmental. Her son is silent and brooding, his wife superficial, their children noisy and rambunctious. They are going on a vacation and encounter an escaped convict named The Misfit. He and his cronies murder the whole family.
Throughout the narrative there is description of the sun shining, though the characters cannot see it because of the surrounding trees. And there is an ominous tone as the bad men go back and forth to the woods with one family member at a time and then pow, pow! Fray and White let me in on a secret. O’Connor uses imagery of the sun to reflect God and Spirit and descriptions of the woods as other worldly, a place where we can choose.
Hearing the gunshots and recognizing the extreme danger she is in the grandmother starts to complement The Misfit. “I know you are just a good man,” she said desperately. “You’re not a bit common!”
The Misfit said, “I ain’t a good man.”
“If you would pray,” the old lady said, “Jesus would help you.”
“I don’t want no hep,” he said.
At the end, the grandmother says to the Misfit, “You’re one of my babies.” The Misfit’s voice quivered for a moment. Then he shot the grandmother three times in the chest. When the other bad men return from woods, they saw the old woman laying in a puddle of blood, ‘her face smiling up at the cloudless sky.’
Then the line that slayed me. “She could have been a good woman,” the Misfit said, “if it had been somebody there to shoot her every minute of her life.”
It is healthy, I think to reflect on the ideas brought forth in the podcast because truth told, there is an ugliness inside us all.
Providentially, I think, I also recently listened to a sermon by Alistair Begg on ‘Truth For Life.’
He worked through the ugliness in 2 Samuel 21:1-14. Here the land is in famine. It is believed the famine was a result of King Saul not following through with a promise to protect the Gibeonites.
To make up for the ‘bloodguilt,’ Kind David agrees to turn over seven of Saul’s sons to be hanged.
After the hanging takes place, we learn about Rizpah, the mother of the dead boys, getting sackcloth and as Pastor Begg describes ‘showing up with it, and spreading it out, and sitting on it, maybe making a lean-to out of it, so that she might be able to protect the corpses of her boys from the sun, that the vultures may be beaten back by her hands and the wild beasts scared off by her cries. The horror, I suggest to you, defies description.’
It is easiest to avoid the ugliness. Like when I read some unpleasantness in Flannery O’Connor and put the book away, or in our Bible reading just to skip over the hard parts all together.
But we must not do this Begg says. “Let’s learn to allow the parts that cause us to wince to wince for a wee while, to learn from this.”
We learn through our study of important literature and from our Bible readings, what is good. And while not often explicitly stated, with good guidance and thought, we learn what is not good.
The stories can shape us in ways that make us more humane. We learn to weep at that the things that make God weep and rejoice in the things that make God rejoice.
Certainly, as Professor Frey and Father White suggest in their podcast, it is ideal to be taught virtue as a youth.
But it is in us all to be better than our nature no matter our station in life.
The Misfit from O’Connor’s story had the capacity to recognize goodness.
And the old lady recognized righteousness in the little quiver of The Misfit’s voice.“You’re one of my babies.”
The Misfit rejected the light and fired the gun. The old lady died smiling and redeemed? King David took matters into his own hands and Rizpah lamented.
There is bad, then there is the rest of us, not bad but not good either. Oh, how I pray that we would all learn to be good and to be redeemed without a gun to our heads.
John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
