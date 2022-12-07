In 1989, Robert Fulghum published the wildly popular ‘All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten, Uncommon Thoughts on Common Things.’ The stories in the book showed that adults need only emulate children to live better lives as a Wikipedia summary stated by ‘sharing, being kind, and cleaning up after themselves.’ Fulghum also suggested that living a balanced life of ‘work, play and learning’ was also key. Since we are in that ‘most wonderful’ time of the year, I would add that remembering to wonder should also be on the list.
Didn’t we learn this song as a child and but need to remember?
‘Twinkle, twinkle little star / How I wonder what you are / Up above the world so high
Like a diamond in the sky’
‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ comes from a poem, ‘The Star,’ Jane Taylor, 1806
It is a wonder that. What a wonder! I wonder why?
Josef Pieper suggests in his book, ‘For the Love of Wisdom,’ that we all need to remember to wonder. To do this we need to become philosophers. ‘The origin of philosophy lies in wonder. Philosophizing means distancing oneself, not from the things of everyday life, but from their common interpretations, from the prevailing valuations given these things.’
Like Fulghum, Pieper says that on the march to adulthood our senses get dulled, ‘One no longer suspects the existence of a larger, deeper, and more authentic world of essences, the wondrous no longer shows itself, is no longer brought forth, man is no longer capable of wondering. The dulled sense of the philistine finds everything self-evident.’ To recover our sense of wonder we need to learn to philosophize. Aristotle and Aquinas were both concerned with Being and with the astounding. Pieper makes the point by sharing that it was Goethe at 70 who wrote, ‘I exist to be astounded.’ And an 80-year-old Eckermann who said, ‘The ultimate to which man can aspire is wonder.’
Pieper notes that learning to wonder is not without a downside. “Whoever undertakes to live in accordance with that old exclamation of wonder ‘why is there something at all?’ will have to prepare himself for the fact that he might someday lose his bearings in the workday world. The shock that the person in wonder experiences, the shake-up of the hitherto self-evident, which now abruptly-in one moment-loses it compact matter-of-factness-this shaking up can, as has been pointed out, uproot the wondering person.’
This shaking up need not disrupt our lives indeed it should wake us up to remember. Pieper says, ‘Awakening the knowledge that Being as Being is incomprehensible and mysterious.’
Aristotle wrote that from wonder stems joy. Pieper adds that wonder then joy becomes ‘that blueprint for hope.’ That is ‘we are essentially underway, not yet.’ It was Pascal who said, ‘We are not, we hope to be.’ Pieper says only those who do ‘not yet’ know wonder.’ We study philosophy as Aristotle said, to learn that the ultimate cause though is only attainable ‘in hope and as a loan.’ Not yet, on the way.
In ‘God in Search of Man, A Philosophy of Judaism,’ Abraham Joshua Heschel doubles down on the theme of wonder. ‘This is the tragedy of every man: to dim all wonder by indifference, life is routine, and routine is resistance to the wonder.’ ‘Replete is the world with a spiritual radiance, replete with sublime and marvelous secrets. But a small handheld against the eye hides it all.’ Baal Shem said, ‘Just as a small coin held over the face can block out the sight of a mountain, so can the vanities of living block out the sight of the infinite light.’
‘The word of the Lord came to me: Son of man, you dwell in the midst of a rebellious house, who have eyes to see, but see not, who have ears to hear but hear not’ Ezekiel 12:1
‘Alas for people that they see but do not know what they see, they stand and do not know on what they stand.’ Hagigah 12b
Heschel says that it is the loss of awe and reverence that gets our senses dulled. ‘Those who sense the wonder share the wonder. Those who keep holy the things that are holy shall themselves become holy.’
Heschel shares that the sense of wonder ‘was the wellspring of Kant’s basic insight.’ ‘Two things fill the mind with every new and increasing admiration and awe, the more often and the more steadily we reflect on them: the starry heavens above and the moral law within.’
‘In radical amazement, the Biblical man faces ‘the great things and unsearchable, the wonderous things without number.’ Job 5:9
‘I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well.’ Psalm 139:14
Heschel says that ‘Modern man fell into the trap of believing that everything can be explained, that reality is a simple affair which has only to be organized in order to be mastered. Indifference to the sublime wonder of living is the root of sin.’
Heschel asks, ‘How does a man lift his eyes to see a little higher than himself? Comfort, luxuries, success continually bait our appetites, impairing our vision of that which is required but not always desired. Interests are the value-blind man’s dog, his pathfinder and guide.’ And then he says,
‘A shudder stalks through our nights. There is not house in our cities without at least one soul wailing in the midst of joy, terrified by achievement, dismayed at the servitude to needs, at the inability to trust what he is cherishing.’
‘Our eyes were blind; we could not see
We didn't know who you were
Long time ago
You were born
Born in a manger Lord
Sweet little Jesus boy
The world treats you mean Lord
Treats me mean too
But that's how things are down here
We don't know who you are’
‘Sweet Little Jesus Boy,’ Mahalia Jackson
It can be a cruel world. To be raised in privilege without being taught a sense of wonder is cruel. To be robbed of childhood innocence through neglect and lack of wonder is cruel. But in remembering we can recover.
Aril Lamm in a recent podcast used the book of Ruth as an example. Naomi had two daughters one chose to stay home when all the men died. The other Ruth said to Naomi, ‘Where you go, I will go, where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God will be my God.’ Ruth 1:16 When Naomi and Ruth got back to Bethlehem, one kinsman could not be bothered with his duty to help a relative, the other Boaz chose to help. Lamm says, the story is about remembering, and to remember is to choose a different ending.
Stand still and wonder, learn to be radically amazed as Heschel says that there are facts at all. ‘Grandeur or mystery is something with which we are confronted everywhere and at all times.’ ‘The most incomprehensible fact is the fact that we can comprehend at all.’
Heschel says, ‘It is not an unknown land, it is a forgotten land.’ ‘Of what avail is an open eye if the heart is blind,’ says Timaeus.
Jesus was amazed too, that one had faith, that the others had none.
‘When Jesus heard this, he was amazed at him, and turning to the crowd following him, he said, “I tell you, I have not found such great faith even in Israel.”’ Luke 7:9
“He was amazed at their lack of faith. Then Jesus went around teaching from village to village.” Mark 6:6
I wonder if Jesus was amazed that those who should have recognized Him did not and if He was amazed that someone who might not have recognized Him did. To believe or not to believe.
Was it not Shakespeare who asked, ‘To be or not to be, that is the question?’
Pieper says that a stone does not relate to anything, a plant relates only the soil, animals like the jaw cannot see a grasshopper if it is not moving and so it is only humans that can relate to the world, its first cause, and determine how to live. Since we were children, have we not all known this ability to wonder and that we only need recover it? To wonder or not to wonder, that is the answer.
‘O, star of wonder / star of light / star with royal beauty bright / westward leading / still proceeding / guide us to thy perfect light.’
‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’
The wise men from the east did not follow the directive of Herod. Instead, they wondered, they remembered, and they chose a different ending. We can too by rekindling that spark of wonder for ourselves or helping someone do it. Bless you all.
As your bright and tiny spark, Lights the traveler in the dark, — Though I know not what you are,
Twinkle, twinkle, little star. Twinkle, twinkle, little star, How I wonder what you are!
Last Stanza, ‘The Star,’ Jane Taylor, 1806
