In 1989, Robert Fulghum published the wildly popular ‘All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten, Uncommon Thoughts on Common Things.’ The stories in the book showed that adults need only emulate children to live better lives as a Wikipedia summary stated by ‘sharing, being kind, and cleaning up after themselves.’ Fulghum also suggested that living a balanced life of ‘work, play and learning’ was also key. Since we are in that ‘most wonderful’ time of the year, I would add that remembering to wonder should also be on the list.

Didn’t we learn this song as a child and but need to remember?

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

