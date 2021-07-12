I was standing in the garage early one recent morning when I heard a fairly significant metallic sounding crash and crunch. Hmm, what was that I thought. I peeked around the corner and toward the street to see a young lady standing beside my mailbox, her car just in front. I looked closer and saw my mailbox leaning like the tower of Pisa.
As I walked toward her, I noticed that she was wearing a local high school shirt with a mascot. She was fidgeting, glancing at the mailbox, her car and then me. When I came near, she said, ‘I’m so sorry you had to wake up to this. I just ... fidgeting ... I’m so sorry.’ I asked her name and she told me. I said it will be alright. We exchanged a few more comments and decided she would call her Dad. He didn’t answer so she walked a few houses over to get him.
A few minutes later I saw the father and daughter walking toward me. I could detect animation in his voice. She was silent and nodding in that yes sir type of way. As they were almost to me, I heard one last comment and she seemed to whence and clinch her eyes.
I thought to myself how many times had I made comments that caused whence and clenching of eyes. I introduced myself to the father and said it will be alright. I mentioned that I had raised two girls and understood the situation. We exchanged a few more comments and he politely told me he would take care of getting the mailbox repaired. In parting we exchanged contact information.
Still the whole thing weighed on me, in a good way. I had no concern for the mailbox. Before I left for work, I wrote the father an email. First, I said, that his daughter sincerely apologized to me about the damage to my mailbox. And that throughout our conversation she used very good manners. I said, you are raising a fine young lady.
Next, I told him the names and ages of my two grown daughters and that I had dealt with my share of flat tires and minor car accidents. I said, somewhere in all my reactions to those events, perhaps when my animation had settled, I’m glad that you didn’t get hurt and that no by else got hurt. Maybe a little later I always came back and asked my daughter of the situation at hand, what she had learned.
I closed the email by sharing a link to our HOA website that may have information about a vendor who installs and fixes mailboxes. I asked him to let me know if I could ever help him in any way. Let’s be good neighbors, I said.
Not long after sending the email, I got a reply. The father said thank you for being so patient with my daughter. He said he would be asking his daughter what she learned from the experience and that he would get the mailbox repaired as soon as possible.
Then I thought. Now I’m the one who is thankful. Thankful, that my cold hard heart has continued to soften. That I was present with the young lady, seeing and noticing her. That I noticed her reactions and demeanor. And that I was calm and reassuring to her.
A few years ago, a spiritual mentor
Dr. James Howell, wrote a memoir
titled ‘Struck From Behind.’ A line on the jacket reads, ‘By sharing in retrospect how he now understands God’s presence in seemingly mundane moments, we begin to sense something of God’s way in the world and in our own lives.’
Since I read Howell’s book, I have tried as often as I think of it, to look back and remember my thoughts, feelings and outcomes at various times in my life. I’m often struck from behind. I believe I felt God’s presence in my interaction with the young lady who hit my mailbox and with her father. May we all be more introspective and retrospective.
John Ash is a Douglas County resident and occasional contributor to the Sentinel.
