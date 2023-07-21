Thomas Hibbs introduced me to the art of George Rouault in his recent Thomistic Institute talk titled ‘Sorrow, Beauty, and Mercy, A Catholic Aesthetic Vision.’ He began the talk by noting that he would discuss Rouault’s masterpiece series ‘Miserere’ and that the word comes from the opening of Psalm 51, ‘Have mercy on me, O God.’

Rouault learned to love art from this grandfather. He was a faithful Catholic. His art was influenced by his faith which had him notice the ‘affliction of people who lived on the edge of human civilization battered by bad fortune.’ And it was influenced by the brutal nature of World War I which shattered notions of progressive science and technology as the solutions for all human ills.

John Ash is a Douglas County resident and occasional contributor to the Sentinel.