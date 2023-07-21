Thomas Hibbs introduced me to the art of George Rouault in his recent Thomistic Institute talk titled ‘Sorrow, Beauty, and Mercy, A Catholic Aesthetic Vision.’ He began the talk by noting that he would discuss Rouault’s masterpiece series ‘Miserere’ and that the word comes from the opening of Psalm 51, ‘Have mercy on me, O God.’
Rouault learned to love art from this grandfather. He was a faithful Catholic. His art was influenced by his faith which had him notice the ‘affliction of people who lived on the edge of human civilization battered by bad fortune.’ And it was influenced by the brutal nature of World War I which shattered notions of progressive science and technology as the solutions for all human ills.
After spending some time with Rouault’s art, his knowing how world really is and how humans really are and ought not to be, have me floored. King David knew it; the Apostle Paul knew it too.
‘Have mercy on me, O God,
according to your unfailing love;
according to your great compassion
blot out my transgressions.’
‘I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.’
King David had a heart for the Lord, but he was a sinner and confessed it. The Apostle Paul who was a sinner persecuting Christians but did not know it, until his heart was converted by an encounter with the Jesus. Still, after receiving a new heart, Paul had a thorn in the flesh. Two great flawed men. The truth about the human condition is that we are all convicts, slaves to sin, and vagabonds.
‘For all have sinned and fall short of the Glory of God.’
There is another problem, as if that were not bad enough that we are sinners, we are haughty about it.
‘…Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment...’
Rouault knew the Christian message, Christ obedient to death for sin, rose from it and we can too if we follow his vision instead of our own. In fifty-eight black and white prints, Rouault lays out the human condition, sin and suffering and infuses them with glimpses of hope and grace. Rouault pictures Christ in various plates and suggests, Christ is always being ‘flagellated’ by our sin and the creating/tolerating of conditions that push some to live on the edge.
So here it is for me anyway. We live with tension that Rouault knew so well. In between times. A time of joy and in the most advanced societies that have ever lived with resources, food, medicine, and technology that are unsurpassed in all human history. It is the greatest time to be alive in the history of the world.
Opposite that, we humans are a sinful, haughty, stingy, rotten mess, all of us. There is untold mental sickness, mass violence and much sorrow. There is war, there is corrupting greed and power by many who already have theirs.
Those of privilege including myself who look down on those less fortunate and think they should just pick themselves up and stop doing terrible things.
Amid all of this, Jesus came down and got in the muddy Jordan and said, I know all this mess. Jesus staggered to calvary carrying his cross and our sin crying out ‘it is love’ until at last it was finished.
Biblical tradition and legend speak of Veronica who bled, Luke 8:43-48. She wanted to touch the hem of Christ’s garment so that she could be healed. Christ knew someone touched him and drained some of his power.
This Veronica trailed Christ to calvary, touching her linen to his face wiping away blood and tears. Rouault knew, suffering sorrow, trusting the Lord anyway:
Our highest aim is to be like Christ, ponder on his teaching of our afflictions and His remedies. Be better than the arrogant, the zealot, rectify injustice where we can.
Promote and encourage love. Be humble like Veronica seeking healing for all the human degradation and sorrow and live as Rouault said under,
‘The shelter of the Cross, this is the only shelter favorable to the poor men who continue to carry in their heart a great love for what cannot be seen, nor weighed, and it is for them that I painted.’
We are to live in the shelter of the cross, carrying his sorrow, our own, our neighbor’s and the world’s and not seek only our own good. And do something about the ills, getting in the muddy water with those who live on the edge and who are riddled with bad fortune like Judge McClain with Faith in Action and Sanctuary Village, like my son in law Jacob who recently fed guests at a local addiction recovery center and stayed to talk with them. We evaluate ourselves and others on this view for it is the truth. The Bible says so.
‘Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds.’
The church prays and begs us to pray, Lord have mercy, Christ have mercy, Lord have mercy!
Then Moses said, “Now show me your glory.” Then the LORD said, “There is a place near me where you may stand on a rock. When my glory passes by, I will put you in a cleft in the rock and cover you with my hand until I have passed by. Then I will remove my hand and you will see my back; but my face must not be seen.”
Oh, how I yearn for more glimpses of His glory! In ‘Rouault,’ a portrait of his work by ‘Modern Master’s’ the editor starts with a quote from Rouault, “I am obedient.
Just about anybody can be a rebel: it is a much more difficult undertaking to obey silently the dictates of one’s soul and to spend one’s life looking for the truest means to express one’s temperament and talents.”
That is to me, not on our own, but through Christ in us.
John Ash is a Douglas County resident and occasional contributor to the Sentinel.
