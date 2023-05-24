“We have no peace because we have forgotten we belong to each another.” —Mother Teresa
A few months ago, I glanced at a story that caught and has kept my attention. In the story, a father said the main thing you need to do to raise good kids is make sure they are attached to their parents. Simple enough but what does that mean?
A few weeks after seeing the story about attachment, I saw another story from a Jewish Rabbi. He said he did not want to criticize any particular culture but there is a problem with kids these days. He said, “Kids do not need tablets and things to grow to be happy and adjusted. What they need, is attachment.” The Rabbi said for a child to feel attached, they need four S’s. That is “to feel safe, secure, seen, and soothed.”
As I have thought about my own upbringing there are two vignettes that keep coming back to me. When I was twelve, everybody told me I was a shoo-in to make the little league all-star baseball team. When the night of the announcement came, everyone was gathered in the stands. I sat and waited for my name to be called. It never was. The crowd was cheering for the kids who got picked as they walked onto the field to get their all-star jersey. With tears in my eyes, I moved behind the bleachers overwhelmed with the feeling of rejection. My dad came up to me and put his hand on my shoulder. I do not remember the words; all I remember is being soothed.
A second story is when after high school I joined the military. I remember my dad telling me as I left home that he was proud of me and knew I would do well. He said as you embark on this new journey, always remember you can always come home. He said, “I can’t pay your bills, but you always will have a place to sleep and eat if you ever need it.”
I left home attached. People are always looking for the truth. Raising children to be fully functioning adults requires that they be attached. It is clear children will attach to something, vices, gangs some kind of trouble if they are not properly attached as some might say to God, family, and country.
I am no phycologist, but I have been thinking again about all the shooting. Could it primarily be about a lack of attachment? The recent Nashville shooter comes to mind here. According to news reports, the shooter was a girl at birth raised by conservative Christian parents. The shooter seemed to have been wired differently. She felt like she was a boy. Her parents would have none of it. They made her dress as a girl when she was at their house. On the day of the shooting, she changed out of her girl clothes, put on boy clothes, went to a Christian school, and opened fire killing indiscriminately. In my view the shooter was not properly attached to her parents. It would seem to me after raising your child and they turned about to be different, a better way might be to say, we do not think this is the best life that God intended for you, but we are going to love you just the same. Let the grown child figure out their own way and keep ‘seeing them’ and ‘soothing them.’ Despair abounding, a shooting a week. Not just suicide, but taking out innocent people and dying by cop. That is a new phenomenon. Not only is family attachment lacking, but engagement in community and with other people is at an all-time low.
In a recent New York Times piece, Tish Harrison Warren wrote about the popular Apple tv show ‘Ted Lasso.’ ”There is a kind of magic at work in Ted Lasso’s life. When everyone else seems to be carried along by the powerful riptides of ambition, vanity, fame, jadedness, and contempt, it startles us when someone swims against the current. The Catholic Social activist Dorothy Day ends her memoir “The Long Loneliness” with one of my favorite lines: “We have all known that long loneliness and we have learned that the only solution is love and that love comes with community.” Lasso’s life is far from perfect, but he connects with the people around him.
Somehow, we must get folks’ noses out of their phones and have them reconnect in the community. Our leaders and educators need to embrace the gathering and practice and teach Ted Lasso style engagement, or Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People.’ In the same paper on the same day as Warren Harris’ article, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wrote an op-ed entitled, ‘We Have Become a Lonely Nation. It’s time to Fix That.’ Murthy said, “At any moment, about one out of every two Americans is experiencing measurable levels of loneliness. This includes introverts, extroverts, rich and poor, and younger and older Americans.”
Murthy continues, “We need to acknowledge loneliness and isolation that millions are experiencing and the grave consequences for our mental health, physical health, and collective well-being. I will be proposing a national framework to rebuild social connection and community in America…When we are less invested in one another, we are more susceptible to polarization and less able to pull together to face the challenges we cannot solve alone.” His plan includes strengthening “social infrastructure to teach children how to build healthy relationships, workplace design that fosters social connection and community programs that bring people together.’ He iterates the same thing I said about getting our noses out of our phones and feeling the need to opine online. He concludes by saying, ‘By building more connected lives and more connected communities, we can strengthen the foundation of our individual and collective well-being and we can be better poised to respond to the threats we are facing as a nation.”
Further, in the article ‘Introduction to the Social Breakdown’ by AEI the authors point out that ‘social capital derives from our participation in-and belonging to-society’s ‘middle layers.’ These middle layers are the myriad institutions, associations, and communities between the individual and the state. And they range from our most tenuous, passing social connections-those found in local coffee shops, grocery stores, or barbershops. When we participate in, or belong to, these institutions, we feel deeply embedded in the American social fabric.; we feel that our lives have meaning and that we are contributing to something greater than ourselves…Unfortunately we live in an era when social capital is in decline nearly across the board. Not only are American associations and community groups withering; so too are the relationships in our families, churches, and workplaces. Moreover, we trust our neighbors and governing bodies less than ever before. America is suffering from mutually reinforcing crises of social isolation, nonparticipation, and distrust…we are lonely, resentful, and without a sense of purpose; as a society, we are wholly unable to locate the common good.’
The Surgeon General just released his report to try and help get people reconnected which can be found at https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf
This sounds good. But there is one more attachment needed. It is stated plainly in a local radio commercial jingle that makes me laugh, “Get you what you need at the junction, Landscape Junction.” In the latest commercial the kids tell their dad they are going to play in the neighbor’s yard because it looks nicer. The rebuffed Dad said wait a minute, I am ‘paterfamilias’ around here.
It was Augustine who went from sinner to saint by learning who his real paterfamilias was. The Lord Almighty, Creator of Heaven, and Earth. Augustine was so smart he rose to chief rhetorician in Milan. He knew all the classics and the talented people of the day. But he did not feel right. “To love and to be loved was sweet to me, and all the more when I gained the enjoyment of the body of the person I loved. Thus, I polluted the spring of friendship with the filth of concupiscence, and I dimmed its luster with the slime of lust. Yet, foul, and unclean I was, I still craved, in excessive vanity, to be thought elegant and urbane.” It was not until he met Saint Ambrose and walked into his office one day to find the Saint silently reading the Bible that everything clicked for him. In a two-part Sacred and Profane Podcast, Russell Hittinger breaks down Augustine’s book ‘Confessions.’ Hittinger said that the book is really one long prayer, and Augustine lays out his life in the pattern of the Prodigal Son from Luke 15. Going on and on in life doing what a sinful man does and then finally realizing after squandering his fortune, that the pigs were eating better than him, it was time to find his way back home to his real father. It was the Holy Scriptures read with humility that tamed Augustine and healed his wounds. The Platonist did not talk about sin, confession, or a contrite spirit. Scriptures did. Saint Ambrose lived this out and his example helped Augustine get on the path to attachment to his Real Father.
God, family, country, attachment, attachment, attachment. E pluribus unum. Red, yellow, black, or white, gay, straight, or somewhere in between. We are all precious in His sight. Let us encourage others, respect differences, and find our way back to each other and to Him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.