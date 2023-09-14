Andy Stanley once told a story in a series about seeking God’s will that stuck with me. He said once he had a big decision to make. He prayed about it. He believed that God would give him an answer on which way to go. Stanley said he prayed and prayed and got no reply. He prayed until sweat came upon his brow, still no answer. He was determined though. He made up his mind he would pray one final time. This time he thought, when he prayed, the first thing that popped into his after he began to pray would be the answer. He prayed, and the word ‘pizza’ popped into mind. He laughs about it now and we can too. How often do we seek a Word from the Lord and wonder from whence does it come?

In the Hebrew Bible, the Deuteronomist proclaims God spoke the ten commandants.