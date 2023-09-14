Andy Stanley once told a story in a series about seeking God’s will that stuck with me. He said once he had a big decision to make. He prayed about it. He believed that God would give him an answer on which way to go. Stanley said he prayed and prayed and got no reply. He prayed until sweat came upon his brow, still no answer. He was determined though. He made up his mind he would pray one final time. This time he thought, when he prayed, the first thing that popped into his after he began to pray would be the answer. He prayed, and the word ‘pizza’ popped into mind. He laughs about it now and we can too. How often do we seek a Word from the Lord and wonder from whence does it come?
In the Hebrew Bible, the Deuteronomist proclaims God spoke the ten commandants.
‘These words the LORD spoke to all your assembly in the mount out of the middle of the fire, of the cloud, and of the thick darkness, with a great voice: and he added no more.’
Ancient Israel believed that the prophets heard and spoke the Word of God. But as Ehud Den Zvi writes, ‘In Jewish tradition, Haggai, Zechariah, and Malachi are the last prophets; after them prophecy ceases. According to tradition, they were among the members of the ‘Great Assembly’ a group that was the precursor to the Sanhedrin, and after their death, the Holy Spirit departed from Israel. Though, ‘bat kol’ (the daughter of the voice, or echo) remained available to Israel.’ In an article in Forward magazine a writer with the pen name Philologos writes, ‘A bat-kol is a message with a sender or a messenger, a heavenly rumor or bit of news that has made its voyage to earth by itself.’ ‘The bat-kol is an ambiguous concept in Judaism. Hearing one is the nearest thing to prophecy in any age in which prophecy has ceased, but it is nevertheless not prophecy and is not always to be trusted. The bat-kol is an anonymous source bearing ‘inside information’ from above but lacking ultimate authority. Indeed, it can even be a bit impish, as when a bat-kol is reported to have said to Haman, as he was inspecting the gallows built for Mordecai: ‘Don’t worry, these fit you just fine. They have been ready for you ever since the six days of creation!’
‘Listen to the hummingbird
Whose wings you cannot see
Listen to the hummingbird
Leonard Cohen, ‘The Flame’
Over the years I have heard faithful people proclaim that the Lord spoke to them. When I heard this, I thought, hmm. I was reminded of the prophet Isaiah on hearing his calling from God.
‘At the sound of their voices the doorposts and thresholds shook and the temple was filled with smoke. “Woe to me!” I cried. “I am ruined! For I am a man of unclean lips, and I live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, the Lord Almighty.”
‘The Lord said, “Go out and stand on the mountain in the presence of the Lord, for the Lord is about to pass by.”
Then a great and powerful wind tore the mountains apart and shattered the rocks before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind. After the wind there was an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake came a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire. And after the fire came a gentle whisper. When Elijah heard it, he pulled his cloak over his face and went out and stood at the mouth of the cave.’
This leads back to the original question. When we are seeking Divine counsel on important matters in our lives, how do we know if we are hearing God, our own voice, or the devil?
‘The September 8, 1947, cover of Time Magazine improbably depicts the demure C. S. Lewis accompanied by a fiercely impish devil poised on his left shoulder, a caricature of his infamous fictional protagonist, Screwtape, AKA, Senior Tempter of Hell.’
C.S. Lewis gained popularity in the 1940’s with ‘The Screwtape Letters’ where he artistically interviewed the devil. In a summary from the C.S. Lewis foundation we learn, ‘Lewis purports to be a beneficiary of the intercepted correspondence of diabolical counsel from a senior devil to an apprentice devil.’ In the book Lewis shows ‘the fact that most of us fail to grasp the moment-by-moment momentousness of temptation, the behind the scenes activity that accounts for how we respond to challenges to our faith and character, and the consequences of each decision we make.’
In the New Testament Scriptures, we hear the Divine Voice again during the baptism of Jesus.
‘As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.”
Then again on the road to Calvary.
“Now my soul is troubled, and what shall I say? ‘Father, save me from this hour’? No, it was for this very reason I came to this hour. Father, glorify your name!”
Then a voice came from heaven, “I have glorified it, and will glorify it again.” The crowd that was there and heard it said it had thundered; others said an angel had spoken to him.
Jesus said, “This voice was for your benefit, not mine. John 12:27-30
Jesus left his disciples His Words and the Church. Through Scripture, the Church’s teachings, and tradition, we come to learn more fully how to discern.
‘Deep within his conscience man discovers a law which he has not laid upon himself but which he must obey. Its voice, ever calling him to love and do what is good and to avoid evil, sounds in his heart at the right moment…For man has in his heart a law inscribed by God…His conscience is man’s most secret core and his sanctuary. There he is alone with God whose voice echoes in his depths.’ CCC paragraph 1776
‘When he listens to his conscience, the prudent man can hear God speaking.’ CCC 1777
We can hear God’s voice echo in our conscience. What is an echo but a repeating back of a sound that is made? And the same goes with thought. It is in God’s Word front to back, developed in memory, formed in ourselves through the virtues that we draw from when decisions are to be made. We avoid impish voices that pervert justice and puff ourselves up and we leave plenty of room for the mystery of it all, God’s voice thundering from the mountain top, whispered in a vale, spoken by an angel whom we did not see. Listen! What will we hear, pizza, ‘the pit,’ or paradise?
‘Listen to the mind of God
Listen to the mind of God
Leonard Cohen, ‘The Flame’
