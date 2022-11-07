On Halloween, 14 people were shot on a street corner in Chicago including three children. A few days before in San Francisco, a man hit Paul Pelosi on the head with a hammer but really wanted to break the Speaker’s kneecaps.
On October 26th, the Sentinel ran an article that related a disturbing trend in teen suicide attempts in Douglas County. News reports shared the facts and the data on each situation but there was no discussion of the heart of the matters.
Hitting someone on the head with a hammer, shooting 14 people or trying to commit suicide are not natural.
Dr. Janet Memark of the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department, who I am sure is doing her best, noted on the rise in suicide attempts that she had passed the data on to Superintendent Trent North, and that that ‘my hope is for them to start looking into an intervention program.’
To be clear, no one should minimize data or intervention regarding mental health issues. They are to be taken with the utmost sincerity, but we need to look more into the heart of the matters and begin to, in a phrase by Dr. Spitzer, ‘explicitize’ ways forward.
Father Robert J. Spitzer, PH.D. wrote ‘Healing The Culture, A Commonsense Philosophy of Happiness, Freedom and the Life Issues,’ which addresses underlying causes for our cultural decline and proposes solutions for our citizens to live happier lives. He is the retired president of Gonzaga University and started The Life Principles Project.
In ‘Healing the Culture,’ Spitzer notes today more than ever, ‘Individuals encounter numerous ethical and personal difficulties within the workplace, ethical relativism seems to dominate much of our thinking, depression is on the rise, divorce and family breakups are increasing, and cynicism about life and its prospects is a national epidemic. Even adolescents seem to be overcome by a malaise about life.’ ‘One gets the impression that our culture is in desperate need of revitalization and even healing.’ ‘I would submit that the beast’s identify is reflected in the minimalistic way we see ourselves. More precisely, it is a radically incomplete cultural attitude about what it means to be a human person.’
Father Spitzer uses the analogy of an acorn to discuss potential. An acorn has the potential to grow into a tall tree given the right conditions. An acorn needs sunlight, soil, and adequate temperatures to thrive. If it is deprived of these conditions by say a squirrel placing it under a rock, it will not grow to its potential. The same can be said for humans. If humans are deprived of information and learning on how to achieve their potential, they will not thrive either. Spitzer argues that there is intangible power available to all humans that is often untapped called a perfecting, guiding power which is Love itself, Goodness/Justice Itself, Beauty Itself, and Being Itself, all of which come from ‘The One.’ Aristotle said, these powers are available to all of us, but we have to move toward them.
In the book, a case is made that increased reliance on materialism and technology shunt our ability to achieve human potential. Americans are the most materialistic and technology rich society in history and possibly the most unhappy. The final two chapters of the book address ways that attitudes and laws on abortion and euthanasia have also played an important role in thwarting notions of personhood.
The majority of the book covers levels of happiness and ways to achieve human potential. Dr. Spitzer writes, “Perhaps the most important function of the heart is to seek meaning and purpose in life.’
When we seek answers to questions such as what it means to be human, reflect upon rights and common good and the good of the culture, ‘as the heart goes, so goes the definition of ‘person’, as the definition of ‘person’ goes, so goes the definition of ‘rights’, as the definition of ‘rights’ goes, so does the definition of common good, as the definition of ‘common good’ goes, so goes the real welfare of the culture.’
Spitzer says how all this goes, ‘depends on whether our hearts are in the trim, whether we use our hearts to open up our vision of the human person or narrow it.’
‘Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.’ Psalm 37:4 Happiness then according to Spitzer is learning to desire well.
Dr. Spitzer defines the four levels of happiness as: Immediate gratification, Personal Achievement / Ego, Good Beyond Self, and Ultimate Good. Said another way, pleasure seeking, self-centered, other-centered, other-centered with God at the helm.
Spitzer lays out why living in level 1 and 2 lead to crisis’ that bring in to question the value of living. For humans to move out of level 1 and 2 they need to be taught the benefits of living other ways. When one learns not to live only for oneself but for others a whole new dimension of meaning evolves. But there are pitfalls in level 3 as well. That is disappointment that others do not always reciprocate kindness shown to them.
Dr. Spitzer says that to reach full human potential, we need to be taught to move to level 4 living and tap in the power of ‘The One,’ Love itself, Goodness/Justice Itself, Beauty Itself, and Being Itself.
Thomas Aquinas famously stated that God created the world and everything in it, Ex Nihilo, out of nothing. This Creator created life and is continuing to create our being daily. God wills for perfection in our seeking, but we humans are free not to seek Him and His Truth. This is where the messes come in. When we do not learn our calling, to seek Love, Goodness, Justice, Beauty, and Truth, we limit ourselves and hurt other people. In a level 4 understanding of living, there is healthy understanding of suffering and where human actions go wrong but also a belief that God can make good come out of it. Level 4 people pray ‘Thy Will Be Done,’ and watch God move it toward good (e.g., a good funeral sermon). We need to teach and reflect the four ways of living in our schools, in our homes, in our courts, in our government buildings. And least give level 3 and 4 living equal footing.
Just a note here as an example, when our adolescents are wired 24/7 and play the comparison game while learning to mature out of level 1 and level 2, according to Father Spitzer, ‘it is easy to get stuck in the ego stage believing they are the center of the universe. They seek to extract admiration from others and to gain and exercise power over them.’ When this cannot be easily done, and with no road map for navigating tribulations some young lives are diminished. If a teen posts and gets a lot of likes they win. If they don’t get likes or get ridiculed posting a picture, it can lead to depression and a feeling of inferiority.
We can teach level 3 and 4 living everywhere. Help others, write a letter, smile, open doors, encourage someone, help an older person cross the street. There are many ways to help other people and the sooner we learn we are not the center of the universe the better.
Professor Christopher Kaczor said about happiness that babies and drug addicts are the only ones that stay in level 1 all the time. Most people move to level 2 where they become the center of their universe. It is precisely at this time that education is needed to help people move to level 3 and 4. People who spend most of their time in level 1 and 2 are not happy. They are not happy because they are acting against their creator / nature. That is to seek out Love, Truth, Goodness/ Justice, and Beauty.
‘Awareness of our transcendental identify, and dignity could be a source of great pride, but it cannot last for long, for we cannot give ourselves what we yearn for. A humble search followed by humble acceptance and humble love is the only way to enter into the perfect and unconditional satisfaction for which our natures yearn,’ says Dr. Spitzer. He goes on, ‘This humble acknowledgement of need requires a decision. We cannot just slip into it. We must deliberately choose to ask God to come into our lives, to guide us to what we cannot give ourselves. ‘Lord, I need you.’ ‘Thy will be done.’ ‘Once they discovered the need, they could not run from it. They had to cease playing the ‘self-sufficiency game.’ We know this from St Augustine, ‘You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.’
‘Explictizing’ a proper understanding of learning to desire things that make our lives better, and others lives betters will lead to a healing of our culture. The closing chapters of the book cover ten categories of cultural discourse that contrasts a culture living in level 1/2 compared to level 3/4. The categories are Happiness, Success, Self-Worth, Love, Suffering, Ethics, Freedom and Personhood, Rights and Common Good. The book provides a proper understanding of how our thinking and acting in these areas affect our culture We should not waste one scintilla of any tragedy anymore. All of us need to get busy teaching our children how to desire well and to be happy.
