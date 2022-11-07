John Ash pic

John Ash took this photo of a sign at McIntosh Reserve in Whitesburg recently. It reminded him that if we think, we can keep our forest from burning, and by extension that if we think, we can also keep our culture from burning.

On Halloween, 14 people were shot on a street corner in Chicago including three children. A few days before in San Francisco, a man hit Paul Pelosi on the head with a hammer but really wanted to break the Speaker’s kneecaps.

On October 26th, the Sentinel ran an article that related a disturbing trend in teen suicide attempts in Douglas County. News reports shared the facts and the data on each situation but there was no discussion of the heart of the matters.

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

