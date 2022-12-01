We have a man problem in our country. Two more sick boys whose daddies and granddaddies were missing killed people, one going on a firing rampage in a Colorado nightclub and another at a Walmart in Virginia. Lord have mercy.
What in the heck are men doing with their boys? I have a hunch not much at all. They are not raising their boys to be men. Let’s s try and solve the problem by interviewing every father and grandfather, then compile a report to see what works and what doesn’t. Start with me.
Interviewer: Do you have any boys?
Me: Yes, I have two grandsons. The older will be four in January and the younger two in February.
Interviewer: How are you helping to teach them to be good men?
Me: Well, I try to see them once a week. We have them over for family dinner. I play with them a little before dinner. We hold hands and say grace before we eat.
Interviewer: What else do you do with them?
Me: I pray for them. I write the older one a letter just about every week. I tell him he is a good boy and that he is growing tall and strong. I encourage him to keep learning his Jesus at church, learning in school, and helping his mom, dad, and brother when he is at home.
Interviewer: Is that all?
Me: Well, no, the older one has taken to asking to spend the night at our house after family dinner. I make him hash brown potatoes for breakfast. I sit on the floor and play Lego’s with him. I take him for a walk. I point out all the beautiful things in nature God has given us to enjoy. I teach him a scripture verse. I make him sit in the chair in the office till he stops whining if he starts to. I ask him not to squash bugs but scoot them over in the grass. I have him help me work in the yard. He rides on the mower with me. When we are not mowing, we go to the shed and pretend to fill it with gas and oil and put air in the tires. We water the plants. He sees me washing clothes and doing chores. He hears me say I’m sorry. I let him watch a little Blippy or another wholesome educational show. I play nursery rhymes on the Bose speaker and sing along with him. I give him a flashlight to take to bed. I wrestle with him. I hug him and tell him I love him. I laugh and act silly with him. He notices everything I do and emulates it.
Interviewer: Why do you spend so much time with your grandsons?
Me: Because I love them. I want them to grow up to be good men. I think I have a responsibility to help the boys learn what it is to be a real man. I want to help them be humble and smart. Strong but not angry. Helpful and not selfish. I want to help them learn to love the Lord. I want to help them know that it’s okay to be sad and that it will be alright. I want to help them see a purpose in their lives. I want to help teach them to be thankful and grateful. I want to help them to learn to stand up to bullies and those who can’t help themselves and that is what their strength is for.
Interviewer: Thank you for answering the questions. I’ll put it in the report.
John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
