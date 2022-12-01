John Ash

Gabriel Capra, 3, of Douglasville, loves to ride the mower with his grandfather.

We have a man problem in our country. Two more sick boys whose daddies and granddaddies were missing killed people, one going on a firing rampage in a Colorado nightclub and another at a Walmart in Virginia. Lord have mercy.

What in the heck are men doing with their boys? I have a hunch not much at all. They are not raising their boys to be men. Let’s s try and solve the problem by interviewing every father and grandfather, then compile a report to see what works and what doesn’t. Start with me.

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

