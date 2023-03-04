Rooted in antiquity, the nature of angels and the question about dancing angels is said to be the cause of the Fall of Constantinople in 1453 as the elite class argued the points for and against while the Turks invaded. Deflecting on the titled question, we might ask instead of what help are angels to us today? I know I want all the help I can get. Plus, I am not one to offer up criticism on the views of the various mainstream denominations because I love them.

That is probably because I was born-again a Baptist at age 11 when the Holy Spirit and my guardian yanked me from my seat during a fire and brimstone sermon at Roswell Street Baptist Church and I went forth to plead my faith in Jesus. A week I was later fully dunked in a baptismal pool. I did not know then of the Holy Spirit or His angels.

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

