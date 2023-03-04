Rooted in antiquity, the nature of angels and the question about dancing angels is said to be the cause of the Fall of Constantinople in 1453 as the elite class argued the points for and against while the Turks invaded. Deflecting on the titled question, we might ask instead of what help are angels to us today? I know I want all the help I can get. Plus, I am not one to offer up criticism on the views of the various mainstream denominations because I love them.
That is probably because I was born-again a Baptist at age 11 when the Holy Spirit and my guardian yanked me from my seat during a fire and brimstone sermon at Roswell Street Baptist Church and I went forth to plead my faith in Jesus. A week I was later fully dunked in a baptismal pool. I did not know then of the Holy Spirit or His angels.
After wandering in the desert of faith, I met my wife who was Lutheran; I became one too. Later we moved to Charlotte and could not find a vibrant Lutheran church so we became members at the beautiful Davidson United Methodist. I have learned to love learn the beautiful, good and true from each denomination. When I encounter something beautiful from a faith that is not my own, I long to have that, to be that devoted.
Whenever I see a great Catholic painting or read something wonderful like the prayer of Saint Francis, I wish I were Catholic. Whenever I get deep into study of the Torah and read a great passage from Abraham Joshua Heschel, I wish I were Jewish. This is not about surety of faith but rather because I love so much the bounty created by other traditions and knowing God uses human differences for His purposes. For example.
Over the years I have tried a dozen times to watch a television show with subtitles. Each time I could barely make it 15 minutes. That changed when I started Shtisel on Netflix which is about an ultra-orthodox Haredi community living in Geula, Jerusalem. The men study the Torah all day and the women work. The men wear white shirts, black pants, curly sideburns, long beards, and high crown hats. Now I want to move to Geula!
The storyline of Shtisel did not really interest me much. The characters in the show are like normal people only devoted to God. They are ‘a bit of nonsense’ as the Hebrew and Yiddish roots of the word Shtisel suggests. But what did interest me was how matter of fact they placed their faith in God. The characters touch the doorpost going in and out of their homes where there is a small biblical parchment attached. This is to remind them that their homes are holy, and they are to act holy in their homes and going out of them.
The characters also say a blessing every time they eat or drink.
“Blessed are You, Lord our God, Ruler of the universe, who creates the fruit of the vine.”
In one of the most remarkable scenes in the series, a young wife is expecting a baby. The doctors tell her that there is a high chance she will die during delivery. The husband who studies Torah all day is conflicted on what they should do until he reads:
‘Yet if there is an angel at their side,
a messenger, one out of a thousand,
sent to tell them how to be upright,
and he is gracious to that person and says to God,
‘Spare them from going down to the pit;
I have found a ransom for them—
let their flesh be renewed like a child’s;
let them be restored as in the days of their youth’—
then that person can pray to God and find favor with him,
they will see God’s face and shout for joy;
he will restore them to full well-being.’ Job 33:23-26
Shtisel is worth watching for the devotion that the characters show towards their faith without any signs of wanting out of it.
I also am awed by the beauty of the Catholic faith. It was learning about Saint Francis saying yes to God, leaving a life of wealth to rebuild that little church in Assisi that helped me ‘hear’ the Gospel for the first time. How I long to see the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. When I encounter beauty in the Catholic tradition it makes me want to move to Italy.
This year, I decided to invest a significant amount of time learning the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC). I am using the second edition promulgated by Pope John Paul II. And I am following along with Father Mike Schmitz, in his podcast ‘The Ascension Catechism in a Year.’ It is wildly popular I think in part because of the beauty of the catechism but also the faithful enthusiasm of Father Mike.
Long interested in angels, this column started brewing around paragraph 325 of the catechism.
“I believe in one God,
the Father almighty,
maker of heaven and earth,
of all things visible and invisible.”
Nicene Creed
And talk of angels. Who they are? What they do? Father Mike added, “How many can dance on the head of a pin?
The catechism teaches that we humans are not just corporeal. We are flesh and spirit. The argument about dancing angels is like many other topics of faith when we apply anthropomorphic tendencies to spirit it can be confusing.
In ‘His place,’ God is surrounded by angels. ‘The existence of spiritual non-corporeal angels is a truth of faith.’ Paragraph 328 CCC
‘For behold, the LORD is coming out of His place; He will come down And tread on the high places of the earth.’
Micah 1:3
What do angels do? ‘With their whole beings the angels are servants and messengers of God, the mighty ones who do his word, harkening to the voice of his word.’ Paragraph 329 CCC
There have been times when looking back I am convinced I have had a guardian angel looking after me. At age 16, tooling along in a ‘64 Chevrolet step-side pickup, in the rain, on the way to school, likely thinking of a girl’s pretty face and not the previous day’s algebra lesson, I came over a hill to see a line a cars right in front of me. I slammed the brake and began to spin, around and around on the side of the incoming traffic. I came to rest at the four way stop, not in the ditch, without a scratch. I have often wondered how I could have passed in circles around so many cars and not had a bad outcome. I believe it was my guardian angel looking after me.
It is important to note here, that my saving on that day was not because I was special in any way indicated by what was I thinking at the time. God chooses; His ways we know not. We do know this; God chose to reveal himself to Abraham and Abraham said yes.
‘The LORD had said to Abram, “Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you.
So Abram went, as the LORD had told him; and Lot went with him.’
Genesis 12:1,4
God chooses and expects something of it. Jesus said,
“It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.”
Luke 17:2
I have responded to God but how many times have I missed hearing? Many years ago, after moving to Douglasville, the whole family piled into the car to drive to Douglasville First United Methodist for the late Christmas Eve service, the one where we light candles and sing Silent Night that I love best. I had the strongest urge as we approached the entrance to I-20 to take the long way and drive down Bankhead highway. I thought, that was silly, and pulled on the interstate ramp. No far onto the interstate the traffic came to a standstill because of a wreck. We were late but still got to the service in time to light candles and sing. Heed the Voice, in real time, not in retrospect.
There is little contemporary discourse about the spiritual side of our being or about angels. There can be great benefit in doing so.
First, what have the angels done in the past?
‘Throughout history angels have been ‘announcing salvation from afar or near and serving the accomplishment of the divine plan: They closed the earthly paradise; protected Lot; saved Hagar and her child; stayed Abraham’s hand; communicated the law by their ministry, led the people of Israel; announced births and callings; and assisted the prophets.’ Paragraph 332 CCC
‘From the Incarnation to the Ascension, the life of the Word incarnate is surrounded by the adoration and service of angels…They protect Jesus in his infancy, serve him in the desert, strengthen him in his agony in the garden when he could have been saved by them from the hands of his enemies as Israel had been. Again, it is the angels who ‘evangelize’ by proclaiming the Good News of Christ’s Incarnation and Resurrection.’ Paragraph 333 CCC
‘The whole life of the Church benefits from the mysterious and powerful help of angels.’ It is the angels who invoked ‘Holy, Holy, Holy, is Lord God Almighty’ and the Church has not ceased singing it since. Paragraph 334 CCC
Of what benefit are angels to us today? Father Serge-Thomas Bonino is an expert on angels and wrote ‘Angels and Demons: A Catholic Introduction.’ He believes it is important for us to first have a solid theological foundation to our understanding of angels and that is found in the catechism.
In an article on the ‘Facts Every Catholic Should Know About Angels’ he tirelessly reaffirmed the importance of prayer to one’s own guardian angel.
“See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that their angels in heaven always see the face of my Father in heaven.”
Matthew 18:10
He continued, ‘The doctrine related to guardian angels is intrinsically connected to the faith in divine Providence. Devotion to guardian angels is a way to recall that Providence has a daily dimension and is part of the very details of our lives.’
‘Angels are part of the communion of saints. In heaven, they participate in the joy of the vision of God. They are united to God, and therefore, they want what God wants: our salvation. Thus, guardian angels are, out of love, at the service of human beings to guide them on the path that leads them to God.’
‘Angel’s help can take a thousand different forms. They can inspire us with good thoughts and resolutions.’ Suddenly a man takes a different route than the one he planned.
‘No curiosity about how they pass the eternal time
Besides circling the Throne chanting in Latin
Or delivering a crust of bread to a hermit on earth
Or guiding a boy and girl across a rickety wooden bridge’
Questions About Angels, Billy Collins
Father Bonino continues, ‘They can also act on external circumstances of our lives to protect us in difficult times, to avoid accidents, favor encounters with other people, and so on. All these actions belong to Providence, which is made concrete through them. Divine Providence can use ‘angels, our parents, friends or priests.’
Father Bonino warns of childish thinking that angels are here to help us get what we want. On the contrary, they exist to ‘achieve God’s desires for us, to make us want what God wants for us.’ That is to know, love and serve Him. ‘Angels have a double mediation, in other words, an ascendant and a descendant mediation. One the one hand, they bring and transmit to us the tenderness of God; and on the other hand, they make us go up to God in prayer and intercede for us. They make our prayers rise towards God and then come down to bring us God’s blessings, by transmission to us good thoughts and graces.
“Abraham said, if I have found favor in your eyes, my lord, do not pass your servant by.”
Genesis 18:3
Be it one out of a thousand.
Father Bonino says this lesson on angels ‘mustn’t occupy center stage’ of our faith but should remind us of our spiritual dimension…we are not only material realities.’ We should pray to our Guardian angels, ‘we can invoke our angel to be our traveling companion, both for a physical trip and for our spiritual journey towards God.’
Let us pray,
‘Angel of God, my guardian dear, to whom God’s love commits me here, ever this day [or night] be at my side, to light and guard, to rule and guide. Amen.’
