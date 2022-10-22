This is a crucial time in world history. Russia is waging war in Ukraine; the Chinese military is threatening Taiwan. In the U.S., inflation is at a 40 year high, our politics are vitriolic, faith in our leaders and institutions is crumbling, senseless violence can be seen all around, suicide rates are rising, and our cultural discourse is disintegrating into utter nonsense.
As of this writing, an evening anchor in the U.K. opened the broadcast by saying “the day at parliament erupted into bullying, shouting, and manhandling during a vote of confidence on the government, and it is absolute, abject, chaos.”
Despite all this there is a reason to be hopeful and things can get better if we ask ourselves the right questions.
In his book, ‘Things Worth Dying For, Thoughts on a Life Worth Living,’ retired Catholic Bishop Charles J. Chaput provides a compelling case for thinking about death, ‘When we talk about things worth dying for, we’re really talking about the things worth living for, the things that give life beauty and meaning.’
Chaput invites readers to think about family, friends and honor as being things were dying for.
Who would not go to any length to save a child? Jesus said, ‘Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ John 15:13
The author shared an example of the love of honor, ‘In the Iliad, one of history’s great epic poems, Achilles withdraws from the Greek army because its leader, Agamemnon, had offended his honor.’ ‘Protecting one’s honor is something that untold thousands have been willing to die for.’
Honor is related to dignity and integrity both of which are neglected in our public discourse. John Wayne once said in a movie, “I won’t be insulted, and I won’t be laid a hand on. I don’t do these things to other people, and I require the same from them.”
Love of family, friends, honor, and integrity are the way humans are wired. We must not mute our voices in the face of those who attack any of these.
What else do we love more than life? Chaput thinks it should be the love of God. “For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So, they are without excuse.” Romans 1:20 Authentic religious understanding is about self-denying, sacrificial love. In churches, synagogues, and mosques, ‘we learn to turn away from ourselves and toward the other. It is an ordered truth, the truth about human beings, human nature, and creation. It is demanding and self-denying and worth dying for,’ says Chaput. He also notes that civilizations have come and gone but the church is still here and that ought to get our attention.
“If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right-hand wither.” Psalm 137:5
How to properly live and love is deep inside each human being. We must be taught to remember this right love and desire to live it out properly. Poet Dylan Thomas wrote,
“Do not go gently into that good night / old age should burn and rage at the close of day / rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
We also need to renew our sense of community.
The most classic explanation of our loss of shared community is the absence of talking about ‘We’ and only building individuals up to think about ‘I.’
Chaput said his parents provided him a good example of ‘how to love, the difference between right and wrong, that we are not critics and spectators, but main actors. We matter and so do our actions. What we do or do not do, have consequences in this world and beyond.’
By learning from good examples about faith, sacrifice and public good, we create a sense of purpose in our lives. Chaput says, ‘happiness does not come from seeking pleasure but from sacrifice and learning to forgive and show mercy.’
We also need to teach good character to combat the ‘cycle of stupidity and pride in our cultures moral character,’ says Chaput.
That is a belief in goodness, the sacred, something greater than human reason, things worthy enough to die for. The unraveling of our right beliefs has gotten ugly, but we can determine to get back on track.
There is an overarching human nature and desire for human good. Without a proper understanding of this we muddle on in what seems good for us. We need to learn how to desire well.
Bishop Chaput says we learn to desire well by cultivating ‘moral virtue and judgment, in our intellect and unique skills.
Cicero taught about having a sense of the broader community and the civic virtues of prudence, justice, fortitude, and temperance.
To these St. Augustine added theological virtues of faith, hope and charity.’
In ‘The Four Cardinal Virtues, Josef Pieper writes, ‘The virtue of prudence is the mold and “mother” of all the other cardinal virtues, of justice, fortitude, and temperance. In other words, none but the prudent man can be just, brave, and temperate, and the good man is good in so far as he is prudent. There is a gloomy type of resoluteness, and a bright type. Prudence is the brightness of the resoluteness of that man who “acts truth, and the man who “acts truth” the Holy Scriptures tell us “comes to the light.” John 3:21
Science cannot explain how to live. Chaput believes the answer is sincere religious faith, contemplations of great art, literature and music which reminds us of what we are and what we must live up to in our humanity. We can learn to live up to higher ideals or live down to our own carnal desires. By desiring a right relation with our creator and accepting the gifts of faith, hope and love, we learn to share God’s nature and through work of the Spirit have them infused into the soul.
Without a right ordered meaning to life, we see the results. Suicide rates are up, anxiety is up, depression and prescription drugs usage are up. And there is just so much rude, violent behavior everywhere you go.
To live well is to learn to desire well and to know and love God.
We also need to learn good patriotism, not a January 6th one. We need to believe in our founding principles which were based on sovereignty, belief in God, freedom, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and common law. With a proper understanding this has been something our citizens having willing to die for. Contrast this with the images of hundreds of thousands of men fleeing Russia after being drafted into Putin’s Ukraine war.
According the Chaput, we need to renew ‘a sense of pride, ordered devotion for our common survival and prosperity. This is demonstrated with married couples ordering the household, active civic groups, town meetings that allow for local give and take debate, and a proper wariness of our leaders.
We need a renewed belief in our institutions and citizen responsibility. That is accountability for our leaders and an understanding from our citizens that Chaput says are ‘grounded in something greater than ourselves and our own moral judgement.’
We need an outpouring of good teaching and good examples on the moral and theological virtues. Moral virtues guided by grace and the other free gifts from God.
Chaput adds ‘daily intimate presence of faithful parents in the lives of children is vital. The list of virtues needed in family life is long but near the top of the list are fidelity instead of broken promises, prudence instead of impulsiveness, patience instead of testiness, simplicity instead of confusions, honesty instead of excuses, forgiveness in place of revenge, and a hunger for justice instead of apathy.
When we hunger for justice what does that mean?
Pieper writes,
“All just order in the world is based on this: that man give man what is his due.”
“This means in concrete terms: Man has inalienable rights because he is created a person by the act of God, that is, an act beyond all human discussion. Kant has expressed this in the following manner: “We have a divine Sovereign, and his divine gift to man is man’s right.” “Holy Scripture speaks more than eight hundred times of “justice” and “the just man,” by which it means no less than “the good, the holy man.”
Locally I love judges Adams, Caldwell and McClain and Sheriff Pounds and Chief Sparks.
These are good women and men who model service and fostering of the common good. We need more leaders like them instead of showboats and those interested in enriching themselves.
We need our schools to reinforce civic responsibility and moral virtues. Knowledge of writing, science, and arithmetic without a moral compass is like learning to drive without understanding traffic laws.
Everyone involved will have a terrible experience.
We need to take better care of the human hearts all around us. Science and reason can help, but as Blaise Pascal once said, ‘the heart has it reasons, which reason cannot know.’
