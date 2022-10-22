This is a crucial time in world history. Russia is waging war in Ukraine; the Chinese military is threatening Taiwan. In the U.S., inflation is at a 40 year high, our politics are vitriolic, faith in our leaders and institutions is crumbling, senseless violence can be seen all around, suicide rates are rising, and our cultural discourse is disintegrating into utter nonsense.

As of this writing, an evening anchor in the U.K. opened the broadcast by saying “the day at parliament erupted into bullying, shouting, and manhandling during a vote of confidence on the government, and it is absolute, abject, chaos.”

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

