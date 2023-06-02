In the age of instant messaging, often without capitalization of letters and punctuation of sentences, communication can be impersonal. Today many seem lost when real human interaction occurs. To illustrate let me share a story.
Recently, I walked into a local retail established with a specific product I was looking to purchase. A seemingly energetic young lady bounced out from behind the counter and said, “Can I help you find something.” I told her the name of the product and she said, “Come this way.” The product she handed me was different than the one I asked for. I glanced at the shelf and saw the exact name of the product I was looking for and wondered aloud if the one she handed me worked as well as the one I requested. She said demurely, “Well, I think so.’ I mused that she did not sound very confident. Surprisingly she said, “I am working on that. When I try to be more confident some say I come across as being bossy or bitchy.” I said, “You can relax around me and be yourself.”
We settled on the product she recommended. Then I said, “I have a book I want you to buy. It is called ‘Captivate, The Science of Succeeding with People’ by Vanessa Van Edwards. It might give you some strategies to work on your confidence.” She said, “That sounds good, I have been practicing on my dog, I will buy the book when I get paid.”
I recently came across ‘Captive’ from a newsletter I subscribe to. When I read the encapsulation, I thought I would get the book. I work around a lot of people and maybe I can learn something to help me be a better communicator. When I finished reading, I thought I would share it with my daughters who are up and coming in their careers. Then, I thought I would share it with Sentinel readers and then the whole world would see it!
In the book, Van Edwards introduces herself as having been painfully shy growing up. She said, “On particularly socially anxious days, I would break out in hives right before walking into school and wear long sleeves and pants to cover my swollen, red, itchy limbs.” Her national bestselling book chronicles the communication strategies she tested and found true that took her from being socially awkward to being a communication guru.
In the book Van Edwards covers over a dozen strategies to help take control of interacting with people. There are chapters in the book on how to win the social game, how to be ridiculously likeable, how to crack someone’s personality, how to speak so people will listen, and one I need for sure, how to deal with difficult people!
The chapter I liked best is titled ‘Spark.’ Van Edwards shares the account of an amazing tour guide in Bogota, Columbia who takes people on tours to see the world-famous graffiti including the photo above. The thing that the tour guide does so well is connect with people. He memorizes their names, learns something about his guests and works to steer them to a piece of art he thinks will blow them away.
Certainly, there is value in naming people, a lesson Dale Carnegie learned long ago. He said, “A person’s name is to that person, the sweetest, most important sound in any language.” I once attended a management meeting with about 80 participants. As people started to arrive, the guest speaker walked around the room and introduced himself and asked each person their name. Within half an hour, the speaker was introduced as someone with a very memorable talent which he would display shortly. The speaker invited everyone to stand. He said, “When I look toward you and say your name sit down.” Amazingly, he called each person’s name. Over the years I have tried hard to remember names, often failing. The strategy that seems to work best for me and Van Edwards says is a good one, is to repeat the person’s name at intervals after you meet them. ‘Her name is Vanessa at three minutes, her name is Vanessa at seven minutes, her name is Vanessa at 10 minutes. Van Edwards shares several other strategies for remembering names for people who learn in different ways.
The concept I loved best in the book and so titled this article is ‘Learning to Put to Death Small Talk.’ The big idea is that to create a meaningful connection with someone, we must create memorable conversations. It was Merton, who I think in ‘Seven Story Mountain,’ said his fate was not to be raised as a babe. His parents did not talk about ‘what is in the ice box, what is on tv, the weather or who is getting a divorce.’ They talked about big things from as early as he could remember.
Van Edwards says, learning to have more meaningful conversations can help us connect with people. Before reading further one could guess she was going to start out with what most people do when they meet someone. How are you? It sure is hot outside, isn’t it? What do you do? Yep. If you think about it, it is amazing that many people will not ask you anything about yourself.
Van Edwards says, when we learn to get creative in starting and continuing conversations, we can make giant leaps in connecting with others. But we have to learn to put to death small talk. ‘Now, the death of small talk requires some effort. Like any good people hack. Big Talk means skirting conversational norms, challenging chit chat status quo, and shirking social scripts. Roller coasters command a little extra height and so does Big Talk.’
Her idea is to create ‘pleasure talking points to create pleasurable and memorable conversations.’ She shares several strategies for creating more meaningful conversations. After reading the book, I remembered a question that I liked to get a conversation away from small talk. Recently at work, I was around someone for an extended period whom I didn’t know other than to say hello in passing. So, I asked him, “What brings you joy outside of work?” He thought for a minute and then said, “My daughter.” I asked her age and name. Then he said, “What made you ask that?” I said, “Just trying to create richer conversation.” Our conversation bloomed from there.
It would be good for us all to put to death small talk and be like the indigenous woman looking upward, yearning for Big Talk, making room for glory, ‘Lord is that you? Here I am. What should I say? Where shall I go? Send me!’ 1 Samuel 3:4, Isaiah 6:8
Asking meaningful questions can help us see the other and learn surprising things. The ability to communicate more effectively can help disarm others and make valuable, life-giving human connections. Van Edwards book ‘Captivate’ is a good tool to enrich our journey.
