John Ash

Street art of an indigenous woman in Bogota’s La Candelaria neighborhood by Gauche.

 Special

In the age of instant messaging, often without capitalization of letters and punctuation of sentences, communication can be impersonal. Today many seem lost when real human interaction occurs. To illustrate let me share a story.

Recently, I walked into a local retail established with a specific product I was looking to purchase. A seemingly energetic young lady bounced out from behind the counter and said, “Can I help you find something.” I told her the name of the product and she said, “Come this way.” The product she handed me was different than the one I asked for. I glanced at the shelf and saw the exact name of the product I was looking for and wondered aloud if the one she handed me worked as well as the one I requested. She said demurely, “Well, I think so.’ I mused that she did not sound very confident. Surprisingly she said, “I am working on that. When I try to be more confident some say I come across as being bossy or bitchy.” I said, “You can relax around me and be yourself.”

Trending Videos