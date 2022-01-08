I don’t vividly remember much growing up on Clearwater Drive, but I do remember a few things.
I remember three boys and bunk beds in a single room.
I remember the furnace grate in the hallway floor. One early morning before daylight my mother stood over the grate warming. From there, she could see out our bedroom window to the other side of the neighborhood. Suddenly she exclaimed, Gene, the church is on fire! We learned in the full daylight that the Baptist Church had burned down.
Speaking of fires, I remember getting spanked for setting the toy box on fire. In those days, we didn’t have time out, we had whoopings and switchings. A switching is where you got in trouble and then were told to go pick your punishment from the hickory bush. The picking of the hickory switch might have been more legend that truth, but it was a deterrent nonetheless.
Speaking of whoopings, I remember as a young boy opening the car door. The car sat facing downhill on our driveway. The young me, stood up in the seat and made race car noises and pulled the gear shift lever down, vroom, vroom. The car rolled down the hill into the back yard. Miraculously, I was able to turn the wheel and the car stopped instead of going into the neighbor’s fence. I looked back toward the house and saw my mother’s face looking at me from the bathroom window. It said, just wait until your father gets home.
I also have a dent at the top of my nose. Sometimes, when I touch it, I think about my mother telling me to stay away from the attic staircase because she was going to be dropping some items from the attic into a box. The dent still in my nose is from a Charles Chip can.
Those memories come and go at odd moments without much reflection. Sometimes when the siblings gather, we repeat one or two of them about me and some about themselves with laughter and embellishment like how tall the hickory bush was and how thick around its canes were.
But there is one memory that I don’t believe I’ve ever told. The older I get, when this memory comes, it produces something I can’t quite name.
There was an old man on our street named Mr. Hillhouse. I had to have been in elementary school. Perhaps some of us boys were playing ding, dong, ditch. What I remember is that we were standing at Mr. Hillhouse’s door, and he opened it holding a Bible.
In my memory, he was a very old man. I think I remember an ostomy bag hanging from his waist. Maybe we were jeering him too.
He said, do you boys read the Bible? I’m sure we just stared at him.
He said, I have read through the Bible a 100 times.
I’m not sure why I remember this from time to time. Would it have mattered if he had said he had read through Bible 7 times or 27 times? Anyway, it seems I remember because what he did reading his Bible through that many times was holy and him being old, standing there with his infirmities telling us so was holy too.
In hindsight, maybe I remember because we were in the presence of a prophet or a seed planter. It’s a wonder we didn’t get mauled. Now, having read the Bible a few times, I remember a story about the prophet Elisha:
‘He went up from there to Bethel; and while he was going up on the way, some small boys came out of the city and jeered at him, saying, “Go away, baldhead! Go away, baldhead!” When he turned around and saw them, he cursed them in the name of the LORD. Then two she-bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the boys.’ 2 Kings 2:23-34
It’s a wonder we didn’t get mauled.
In my memory Mr. Hillhouse is linked to a story about President Jimmy Carter. Someone once asked President Carter to name his greatest accomplishment and greatest disappointment. President Carter said his greatest accomplishment was the Camp David Accords. He said his greatest disappointment was only having led 107 people to follow Jesus.
There is something about Mr. Hillhouse’s 100 and President Carter’s 107. How many times have I read or shared truths that really matter? My numbers seem insignificant to theirs.
I guess what I want to say is this: do we spend enough time during our days, doing the groundwork and building spiritual blocks for the shaping and sharing of holy moments. I pray that all of us do this more.
