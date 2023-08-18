My youngest grandson Eli was rambunctious on repeat the other day. Running full force across the room, grunting like a WWE wrestler, he jumped in the middle of his dad and brother as they read a book. Twice, his father said gently, “Stop it.” The third time Eli did it, his father sat up straight and with command presence said, “Elijah, stop it right now!” Eli slinked over by the edge of the bookcase just out of sight and his faced cinched up; he sobbed silently. Eli got his feelings hurt. Across the room I was the only one to see Eli sobbing. Rightly or wrongly, I called out gently to Eli saying, “Come here, it will be okay.” The despair of hurt feelings brings waves on us when ours are hurt and on others when we hurt theirs.
Let us work up the ladder on despair a bit. One thing that tends to catch and keep my attention in the news is a story of despair. Recently the BBC news reported that “Rough sleeping is up in London.’ What is rough sleeping what I wondered before clicking the link. That is people sleeping on the street in London’s most affluent business district.
I have slept rough when I was doing survival school in the Air Force, eight days, and seven nights in the mountains of Washington state. Temperatures were in the nineties during the day and cold at night. All this with a couple of nasty meals ready to eat. I could have eaten termites and worms under rotten logs for protein like that taught us, but I could not do it. I suffered through it. I did it for a week by choice. Imagine not having a choice. This is despair. But to notice and do something is grace.
Up another rung on despair. A July 2015 Vox article lays it out, ‘For most of human history, our lives were nasty, brutish, and pretty damn short.”
Gerald Manley Hopkins lived this and wrote about it. He died of typhoid fever in 1889, at age 44, probably because of rough sleeping.
Most slept rough and died early back then.
Carrion Comfort‘Not, I’ll not, carrion comfort, Despair, not feast on thee;
Not untwist — slack they may be — these last strands of man
In me ór, most weary, cry I can no more. I can;
Can something, hope, wish day come, not choose not to be.
But ah, but O thou terrible, why wouldst thou rude on me
Thy wring-world right foot rock? lay a lionlimb against me? scan
With darksome devouring eyes my bruisèd bones? and fan,
O in turns of tempest, me heaped there; me frantic to avoid thee and flee?
Why? That my chaff might fly; my grain lie, sheer and clear.
Nay in all that toil, that coil, since (seems) I kissed the rod,
Hand rather, my heart lo! lapped strength, stole joy, would laugh, chéer.
Cheer whom though? the hero whose heaven-handling flung me, fóot tród
Me? or me that fought him? O which one? is it each one? That night, that year
Of now done darkness I wretch lay wrestling with (my God!) my God.’
Hopkins would not eat the roadkill even though he needed it, nor would he wallow in misery.
And now to the highest rung of despair. One of the most haunting books of the Bible is Lamentations. The book of Lamentations is a collection of sorrowful songs. The weeping prophet Jeremiah authored the book after he watched the Babylonians destroy Jerusalem in 586 B.C.
‘Zion spreaded forth her hands-She extendeth her hands as a suppliant praying for relief and consolation. And there is none to comfort her- None who can, or are even inclined to do it.’
Most haunting for me in Lamentations is the repetition of groaning and lack of comfort among the remnants.
If we notice despair, might we offer comfort like I did for little Eli?
Is it in the noticing of despair and comforting that we can come to know joy? Joy is much different that happiness. Happiness is fleeting, ‘Joy goes and sells all it has and buys the field.’ Matthew 13:44
This kingdom of God, despair abounding, joy in little.
Christian Wiman has a wonderful book out called, ‘Joy, 100 poems.’ In the anthology, he helps us understand that joy is all tangled up; it starts to be found in little and in despair.
Wiman shares a poem by Norman McCaig which might help us connect with joy.
One of many days‘I never saw more frogs
than once at the back of Ben Dorain.
Joseph-coated, they ambled and jumped
And another from Richard Wilbur
‘Joy’s trick is to supply
Dry lips with what can cool and slake,
Leaving them dumbstruck also with an ache
Or this from a mother with a sick child riding to another medical appointment by Maria Hummel.
StationBurlington is the size of joy:
a race past bakeries, gold rings
in open black cases. I don’t care
who sees my crooked smile
or what erases it, past the bakery,
when you tire. We ride the blades again
beside the crooked bay. You smile.
I hold you tight like a hole holds light.
We wear our hats and ride the knives.
They cannot fix you. They try and try.
Tunnel! Into the dark we go.
Days you are sick, we get dressed slow.
Wiman writes on it, ‘Hummel describes a moment of tender but terrifying intimacy with her chronically sick son, the keenest shock may be not for the calm control she exercises formally and emotionally, but for the presence in this sobering poem of that one word ‘joy.’ Few things are more wrenching-or more hopeful-than a child’s innocent delight in the midst of devastation.’
Turns out joy is not everlasting bliss; it is little bitty, and I can prove it by me. The other day I was cutting vines along the wood line behind my house. I brushed off a spider web or two as I went along that clung to me never giving it thought. And then as I was about to come out of the woods, a yellow glint caught my eye. I dropped my weed eater and ran to grab my camera. It was hard to get a shot of this little beauty the size of a battery button but when I did, I thought this might be joy.
I can prove it too from Lamentations. Amid the songs of despair, we read one of the most cherished verses in the Bible.
‘Because of the loving devotion of the LORD we are not consumed, for His mercies never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness! “The LORD is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore I will hope in Him.’
And I can prove it with a text.
My oldest grandson is four and a half and just on the cusp of learning to read and write. From time to time, he texts me emojis from his mom’s phone. I always try to respond in kind. Recently, he texted. I texted back. Then I read the commentary from his mom. At first, I lamented that I had not thought about the emojis I selected as much as he did. Then I realized that at least I put angels in because he is one. And I counted it joy because my little grandson was thinking about me at all.
In ‘Weight of Glory,’ C.S. Lewis penned an essay during the second world war to students who were asking why go on, why search for goodness, beauty and truth if we don’t even know if we are going to live. Lewis says in response, ‘The war creates no absolutely new situation it simply aggravates the permanent human situation so that we can no longer ignore it. Human life has always been lived on the edge of a precipice.’ Russell Moore commented on this the other day on a podcast by saying that Lewis’s point was to ‘take the disillusionment and lose your illusions about the right things but do not yield to despair.’
We get in tough spots, people are hurting around us, we get our feelings hurt. Keep moving forward, study, learn, grow, see. It is a miracle we exist at all. Let us comfort one another. This is a rich existence.
In closing I note that it is schooltime. I pray mighty strength and purpose on our educators as they instruct our children. Moreover, my oldest grand started Pre-K so it is personal again. I pray that along with knowledge our educators foster something larger in our children.
This year our children will experience despair, hurt feelings, family tragedies in one form or another.
So, encourage our children to notice and see these things, that they learn to cast their shadows of good spirits on the discouraged and raise them up.
And all of us like Hopkins, ‘my heart lo! lapped strength, stole joy, would laugh, cheer. Cheer whom though?’
