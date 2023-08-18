My youngest grandson Eli was rambunctious on repeat the other day. Running full force across the room, grunting like a WWE wrestler, he jumped in the middle of his dad and brother as they read a book. Twice, his father said gently, “Stop it.” The third time Eli did it, his father sat up straight and with command presence said, “Elijah, stop it right now!” Eli slinked over by the edge of the bookcase just out of sight and his faced cinched up; he sobbed silently. Eli got his feelings hurt. Across the room I was the only one to see Eli sobbing. Rightly or wrongly, I called out gently to Eli saying, “Come here, it will be okay.” The despair of hurt feelings brings waves on us when ours are hurt and on others when we hurt theirs.

Let us work up the ladder on despair a bit. One thing that tends to catch and keep my attention in the news is a story of despair. Recently the BBC news reported that “Rough sleeping is up in London.’ What is rough sleeping what I wondered before clicking the link. That is people sleeping on the street in London’s most affluent business district.