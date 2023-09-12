John Ash 1

Jesus Unrolls the Book in the Synagogue, James Tissot.

Adrian Vermeule wrote on X following the republican presidential debate, ‘The debate confirms my suspicion: the most extreme view of foreign policy permissible in American politics today is that we should reach a truce with one great power (Russia) merely in order to focus on conflict with another (China). Peace as such is entirely unmentionable and unthinkable, even as an aspiration.’ Since God himself came down to earth in the flesh and spoke in Christ Jesus, could we remember what He said to do?

Jesus knew the Hebrew Scriptures. At full time, he taught his disciples what the scriptures meant. He teaches us in the New Testament Gospels how to live life that really is life. (Italicized words and views mine). Jesus said: