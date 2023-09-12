Adrian Vermeule wrote on X following the republican presidential debate, ‘The debate confirms my suspicion: the most extreme view of foreign policy permissible in American politics today is that we should reach a truce with one great power (Russia) merely in order to focus on conflict with another (China). Peace as such is entirely unmentionable and unthinkable, even as an aspiration.’ Since God himself came down to earth in the flesh and spoke in Christ Jesus, could we remember what He said to do?
Jesus knew the Hebrew Scriptures. At full time, he taught his disciples what the scriptures meant. He teaches us in the New Testament Gospels how to live life that really is life. (Italicized words and views mine). Jesus said:
‘Put a stake in the ground and get baptized, for we must carry out what God requires. Learn the Word of God, for man does not live by bread alone. You must not test the Lord your God. Do not bow to Satan, you must worship God and serve Him only. Turnaround from going your own way; turn toward God and the kingdom of heaven.
Follow me, and I will teach you to be my disciple; then I will show you how to make more disciples. Humbly realize your need for God and you will be blessed. Be mournful of the messes you make, and other people’s messes, and you will be blessed. Be hungry and work for justice and you will be blessed. Keep your heart pure and you will be blessed. Work for peace and you will be called a child of God. Do what is right even if you are scorned, be happy about it, and you will be blessed.
Let your charitable deeds shine for all to see so that everyone will praise the heavenly Father. Obey God’s laws and teach them to other people and you will be called great. Be righteous or you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Do not kill people. Do not be angry with people even if someone calls you an idiot for you will be judged by God when you die. Reconcile with the people who call you an idiot. Do not cuss.
Do not commit adultery and do not lust with your heart and eyes. If you start to lust with your good eye, gouge it out. If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better to lose one part of your body than to be thrown into hell. (The gouging out and cutting off, may be understood as hyperbole since there are not many one-eyed, one-handed Christians). Do not divorce your spouse. Do not use God’s name to make promises. Just say, yes, I will or no I will not.
Do not resist an evil person. If they slap you in the face, instead of seeking revenge, turn and give them your other cheek to hit. If someone steals your shirt, give them your coat too. If a government soldier demands you carry his pack one mile, carry it two miles. Love your enemies and pray for them. This kind of thinking will teach you to be perfect like God.
Do not do charitable deeds to get noticed. Do not blow trumpets and say look at me. Give gifts in private and God who sees everything will reward you. Do not pray in public for everyone to see how pious you are. Close the door in your room and turn out the lights and then pray. And when you pray do not babble on and on, God knows what you need. Instead pray like this:
Our Father in heaven,
May your name be kept holy.
May your kingdom come soon,
May your will be done on earth,
as it is in heaven.
Give us today the food we need,
And forgive our sin,
as we have forgiven those who sin against us.
And do not let us yield to temptations,
but rescue us from the evil one.
Forgive those who sin against you and your heavenly Father will forgive you. When you fast, do not make it obvious like the pious who try and look miserable. Instead comb your hair and wash your face so that no one will notice you are fasting. God will reward you for this.
Do not store up treasures on earth where moths eat them, and rust destroys them and where thieves break in and steal them. Store up your treasures in heaven. Wherever your treasure is your heart will be also. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money.
Do not worry about everyday life, God knows you need food to eat and clothing to wear. Seek the kingdom of God more than anything else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need. Do not judge others and you will not be judged. Get rid of the log in your own eye, then you will see well enough to deal with the speck in your friend’s eye. Do not waste time sharing what is holy with people who are hostile towards you.
Keep on asking and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on knocking and the door will be opened for you. (This is seen as knocking and asking within parameters of God’s Kingdom values and desires of heart not granting wishes like a genie in the bottle). Do unto others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is what it is all about. Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are vicious wolves. Identify people by the fruit they produce. Only those that do the will of my Father in heaven will enter it.
Build your life on the foundation of my words and you will not be shaken when the wind blows. The harvest is great, but the workers are few. So, pray to the Lord who oversees the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields (we all are to be in ministry making disciples). Go to God’s lost sheep and announce to them that the Kingdom of Heaven in near. Heal the sick, raise the dead, cure those with leprosy, and cast out demons. Give as freely as you have received.
On your journey do not take any money in your money belts, no gold, silver, or even copper coins. Do not carry a traveler’s bag with a change of clothes and sandals or even a walking stick. Do not hesitate to accept hospitality, because those who work deserve to be fed. Whenever you enter a city, search for a worthwhile person, and stay in his home until you leave town. When you enter a home, give it a blessing. If it turns out to be a worthy home, let your blessing stand. If any refuse to welcome you or listen to your message, shake its dust from your feet as you leave. (When in ministry trust God to provide you with what you need. This does not mean there is not a need to plan, organize and use spiritual talents and gifts).
But beware! You will be arrested and flogged (shunned or canceled). But this will be your opportunity to tell the rulers and unbelievers about me. Do not worry about what you will say, God will give you the right words at the right time. When you are persecuted in one town, flee to the next.
Do not be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. Fear only God. So do not be afraid, you are more valuable to God that a whole flock of sparrows. Do not love your mother, father, son, or daughter more than me. Take up your cross and follow me. Do not cling to your life but be willing to give your life up for me.
If you give even a cup of cold water to one of the least of my followers, you will surely be rewarded. Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you because I am humble and gentle at heart.
I want you to show mercy, not make sacrifices. Do the will of God and you will be my brother, sister, and mother. Be like good soil, hear the word of God and do it. When you see someone who is hungry or in need, do not pray for God to fix it, you give them something to eat, you help them.
It is not what goes into you that defiles, but what comes out of your mouth. So, watch your words all of which you will have to give account to God at judgement.
Answer this question, who do you say that I am? Turn away from sin and become like little children. Anyone who welcomes a little child is welcoming me.
If anyone has offended you, seek out the person privately and try to work it out. If two of you agree here on earth concerning anything you ask, my Father in heaven will do it for you.
You say forgive people who have wronged you seven times, I say forgive someone seventy-seven times.
If you want to receive eternal life, keep the commandments. You must not murder. You must not commit adultery. You must not steal. You must not testify falsely. Honor your father and mother. Love your neighbor as yourself. If you want to be perfect, go sell all your possessions and give the money to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven.
Know that in the kingdom of heaven, the first will be last and the last will be first. Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant. Give the government what you owe in taxes. Give to God what belongs to Him. Do not make this mistake, not knowing your Scriptures and the power of God.
You must love the Lord your God with all your heart. This is the first and greatest commandment. A second is equally important. Love your neighbor as yourself. The entire law and all the demands of the prophets are based on these two commandments. (Your neighbor may be the one everyone despises. You are to show them mercy anyway). Those that exalt themselves will be humbled. Those that humble themselves will be exalted. Do not ignore the most important aspects of the law, justice, mercy, and faith.
Yes, you should tithe to the church. Do not be full of greed and self-indulgence. Do not let anyone mislead you, saying I am the Messiah, do not believe it. A faithful servant is one who takes care of his household and feeds them. You will be rewarded for this.
Keep watch, for you do not know the day or hour of my return. Use well the talents you have been given and you will have what you need in abundance. You will be blessed if you feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, invite the stranger into your home, cloth the naked, care for the sick, visit the prisoner.
(Examine yourself before taking communion in Church). In remembrance of me, take the bread, give thanks to God for it, eat it, for this is my body. In remembrance of me, take the cup, give thanks to God for it, drink it, for this is my blood. Both will confirm the new covenant between God and his people.
Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.
Learn to see things from God’s point of view by studying scripture. Have faith in God and you will be able to move a mountain. When you are praying, first forgive anyone you are holding a grudge against, so that your Father in heaven will forgive your sins too.
Help people who cannot help you back. Be compassionate, just as your Father is compassionate.
Do not condemn others, or it will all come back against you. A good person produces good things from the treasury of a good heart.
Wisdom is shown to be right by the lives of those who follow it. Pay attention to how you hear, for those who listen to my teaching will gain more understanding. Rejoice because when you believe in me your name is registered in heaven. Learn this: You will be blessed if you hear the word of God and put it into practice. Invite the poor to a feast and show them hospitality. Rejoice with the angels in heaven if anyone who has fallen away comes back to God.
Keep watch and pray so that you will not give in to temptation. I have been given all authority in heaven and on earth. I will send you an advocate after I go to the Father. Stop doubting and believe on me. Jesus breathed on them and said, receive the Holy Spirit. Do you love me? Then feed my sheep. Go, make disciples of all nations baptizing them in the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Jesus did many other things, if they were written down, even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.’ G.K. Chesterton said, “It is not that Christianity has been tried and found wanting, it is that it has been tried and found difficult.” What Jesus said is our work to do.
