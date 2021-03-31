A sore tooth makes for a sour disposition. My gloomy mood turned to glee when I got a call that I could see Doctor Green weeks earlier than originally scheduled. I hadn’t met him before so properly named he is, John O. Green II, D.D.S., Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics.
You see my previous doctor had sold his business since the last time I had a sore tooth. I walked into the office to hear a pleasant welcome, had my temperature checked and was handed a form to fill out. As I checked boxes on the form, a slender black male, smartly dressed moved with purpose toward the front desk. I wondered if that was Dr. Green. Next, I saw an older, tall, white male wearing slacks and a long sleeve shirt. He had rounded a corner in the hallway. As he stood and spoke to someone, he was kind of wobbly. I wondered if that was him and thought, I hope not.
My first wonder was correct I assessed as he entered the exam room. Dr. Green was warm in his greeting to me. We talked for about 10 minutes while his assistant got the procedure materials gathered and anesthetic was administered.
I learned he was a veteran, trained in the Army and had been performing dentistry for 13 years. He said the lure of being a business owner drew him back to civilian life. He saw the opportunity to purchase a business in Douglas County, prayed about it with his family and so here he was. He also told me he had two young children, yearned for them to be raised well and live well, and that he was a man of faith.
A frequent columnist to the Sentinel recently wrote a column about race and how so many avoid talking about it. After sharing a few details about my sore tooth and my life, I blurted out, can we talk about race for a minute? He said sure.
I think I said something like, race shouldn’t matter but it does. I love our county and I want to acknowledge that I know there are race problems. I said, you seem to have similar values as myself. Principles like God, family, meaningful work and helping other people as best you can. Yes, he said. I asked if we could covenant to be friendly with each other, to represent ourselves on the issue of race as examples for others to follow? He said yes, we can.
Dr. Green went on the share more of his thoughts on race as a black man. He told about the new Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin remembering as a black flag officer going somewhere new for a meeting in civilian clothes and people would ask somebody white in the group if he was the general. Dr. Green said he knows how that feels. He is a good family man, owns a successful business but if he were walking down the street people wouldn’t know it or maybe even think it.
I acknowledged that I didn’t know how that felt. I’m not sure if I said I’m sorry it’s that way, but I am sorry. And I’ll do my part to remedy it.
There may not seem like much a single person can do to make race relations better, but we agreed that governmental policy can only go so far. Individually, each of us can choose to model a better way. We can have challenging conversations and covenant to advocate for treating everyone with respect whether we can tell what they do or not.
Coining Michael Smerconish, here is what I can most want to say. I’m glad Dr. Green was able to get me in early, that he was the smartly dressed, slender black male, veteran, father, man of faith, business owner and not the tall white wobbly one. If you need oral relief, I highly recommend Dr. Green. Race shouldn’t matter, but it does.
John Ash is a Winston resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.