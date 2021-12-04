An unfathomable tragedy unfolded a few days ago involving the death of a teenage girl, allegedly in a ghost gun transaction gone bad, by as Sheriff Tim Pounds said, ‘a 13-year-old who doesn’t weight 80 pounds.’ My heart mourns, it aches for the senseless death, and for the lives that will be impacted forever.
Senseless violence is not just happening here, it’s happening all over the country. Two men in a child custody squabble ends in a shooting death in Texas. A teenager snatched a gun from home and mowed down classmates in Michigan. There are major department store lootings all over California, senselessness all over the place.
Stop now everybody, learn what kavod means and start practicing it now.
What is going on inside people’s heads who are involved in all the senseless violence? Why are so many people living lives of desperation or getting involved in things that cause harm to others?
I have a sense that it’s a lack of understanding of and the practicing of kavod. What is kavod? It is a Hebrew word in the Bible that means glory. A word study shows that our English translations do not do it justice. It originally meant ‘heavy’ or ‘weighty.’ Like many words, it can have more than one meaning. Other uses in this case include strength, power, ability, honor, glory, magnificence, dignity, and splendor.
In my daily Bible reading this morning, I read 1 Corinthians 10:31, ‘So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.’ I have had this phrase, giving glory to God, on my mind a lot recently. I stopped my reading and thought and thought about what it means to give glory to God. Then I read myself full.
Our Bible tell us that humans were made in the image of God. Images are reflections. Our Bible says that God’s glory filled the temple in smoke and fire (God’s being, his presence is heavy, weighty, something to be contended with). The Psalmist declares, ‘Blessed be his glorious name forever; may his glory fill the whole earth. Amen and Amen.’ And the Apostle Paul says, whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.
I think this means that we are to spend our lives learning and teaching what kavod means and how to live it out. Practically it means recognizing that there is a God who created the world and everything in it. We are to go into his heavy and weighty presence on a regular basis, (be it a church, synagogue, temple, or mosque) and declare our stance. We are a people who are going to praise God and worship His splendor and goodness.
And since we are created in His image, we are to take the lessons of the Bible, Love the Lord, and your neighbor, and go about our lives reflecting kavod toward others in how we live. We try and be a humble, respectful, encouraging, building up, peacemaking, reconciling people. We are honor our mothers and fathers, and we are to be honest in our weights and measures, we help other people.
We learn to give glory to God and show it to other people by what we do and say. We teach it to our children and help them practice it.
There is much public debate and guns and violence. Let it continue. But let’s be honest. All the senseless tragedy’s we see already have laws on the books making them illegal.
The state can’t fix what’s wrong. Only parents, teachers, mentors can. We can do this now by learning what kavod means and begin practicing it now.
John Ash is a Winston resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.