Tik Tok and Meta virtual reality may well lead to the final demise of civilization as some doomsayers predict. With their smart algorithms that pull in users to keep clicking the bait, social media platforms attempt to capture and keep users’ attention. Virtual dopamine for the soul. As one source puts it “This makes me happy, let’s remember this and do it again.” Is there an antidote for our demise? Karen Swallow Prior thinks so and wrote an accessible book called, “On Reading Well, Finding the Good Life through Great Books.”

I consider myself to be an encourager. I encourage those around me as often as I can. This hopeful nature is born of faith and what all the wisest of our oldest have found. That is, as Swallow Prior suggests, asking and understanding humanity’s ultimate purpose, which is to glorify God, accomplished by living into the virtues.

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

Trending Videos