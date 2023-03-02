Tik Tok and Meta virtual reality may well lead to the final demise of civilization as some doomsayers predict. With their smart algorithms that pull in users to keep clicking the bait, social media platforms attempt to capture and keep users’ attention. Virtual dopamine for the soul. As one source puts it “This makes me happy, let’s remember this and do it again.” Is there an antidote for our demise? Karen Swallow Prior thinks so and wrote an accessible book called, “On Reading Well, Finding the Good Life through Great Books.”
I consider myself to be an encourager. I encourage those around me as often as I can. This hopeful nature is born of faith and what all the wisest of our oldest have found. That is, as Swallow Prior suggests, asking and understanding humanity’s ultimate purpose, which is to glorify God, accomplished by living into the virtues.
In our family we love to celebrate birthdays. Sometime during the celebration someone will ask the birthday person what their goals are for the new year. And I do this with others too. Recently I asked a few co-workers what their goals were for 2023. More than one said, “to read more books.” This is hopeful. And I came across a young man in the breakroom reading Jamie Foxx’s “Act Like you Got Some Sense,” and I thought these are encouraging signs.
It may well be that more social media and less books does not make a person turn out bad. It seems to me that mindless scrolling contributes to indifference which is a greater sin. That is, not being engaged in growth, in concern for the wider world, community and the role one should play in making it a better place. So, we need to invest time in great literature to help us steer away from evil, indifference and towards the good.
In the introductory chapter, Swallow Prior makes the case that learning to read well will save us. She encourages us “to read widely, learn to read well and to read virtuously.” She says it takes intentionality and effort. Reading widely means reading a lot of different materials, from the cereal box to the newspaper, to many different genres of literature. Reading well means to learn techniques of comprehension that will help to interpret purpose in the text. Swallow Prior says, “Reading virtuously, means first, reading closely, being faithful to both text and context, interpreting accurately and insightfully. Indeed, there is something in the very form of reading-the shape of the action itself-that tends toward virtue. The attentiveness necessary for deep reading (the kind of reading we practice in reading literary works as opposed to skimming the news stories or reading instructions) requires patience. The skills of interpretation and evaluation require prudence. Even the simple decision to set aside time to read in a world rife with so many other choices competing for our attention requires a kind of temperance.”
Swallow Prior says that to read well, “is not to scour books for lessons on what to think. Rather, to read well is to be formed in how to think. Reading well adds to our life-not in the way a tool from the hardware store adds to our life, for a tool does us no good once lost or broken, but in the way a friendship adds to our life, altering us forever.”
Swallow Prior shares Thomas Jefferson’s ideas on formation. “Everything is useful which contributes to fix in the principles and practices of virtue. When any original act of charity or of gratitude, for instance is presented either to our sight or imagination, we are deeply impressed with its beauty and feel a strong desire in ourselves of doing charitable and grateful acts also. On the contrary when we see or read of any atrocious deed, we are disgusted with its deformity, and conceive an abhorrence of vice. Now every emotion of this kind is an exercise of our virtuous dispositions, and dispositions of the mind, like limbs of the body acquire strength by exercise. But exercise produces habit, and in the instance of which we speak the exercise being of the moral feelings produces a habit of thinking and acting virtuously.”
In the remainder 12 chapters of the book, Swallow Prior chooses a literary work that embodies in Part one, the Cardinal virtues of prudence, temperance, justice, and courage. In Part two, the theological virtues of faith, hope and love. In Part three, the heavenly virtues of chastity, diligence, patience, kindness and humility.
Let me share two examples that shook me. First is Swallow Prior’s review of “Silence” by Shusaku Endo on faith. Swallow Prior writes, “Silence” wrestles with hard, uncomfortable questions about the nature and limits of personal faith, as well as the ways cultural conditions can foster or discourage faith.
In “Silence” a priest comes to Japan among a time of persecution among Christians to find out what is going on. The priest is not very good. The local authorities are trying to root out Christianity. Father Rodrigues’s spiritual arrogance is seen again later in an important moment of irony and foreshadowing when some of the villagers ask him what they should do if authorities try to force them to trample the fumie (Christian icon). He unhesitatingly, almost dismissively, advises them, “Trample! Trample!” — as if these humble peasants are not capable of the inner torment, he will eventually undergo himself in facing the same dilemma. When the priest is confronted by authorities to trample the icon to stop the torture of others, he tramples.
Swallow Prior says, “The purpose in reading this novel-or any novel-is not to find definitive answers about the characters. It is rather to ask definitive questions about ourselves. To read about an experience of faith as it falters is an opportunity to seek resolution not in the work of fiction but in the work of our own faith.”
Swallow Prior says that Shusaku Endo sets a trap for the reader by inviting them to judge the characters in the story. It is easy to think what the characters ought to have done according to one’s own faith. But going deeper we are better off getting the lessons the book attempts to share. Would you trample? Not so fast!
Similarly, Flannery O’Conner sets traps for her readers. In the last chapter on humility, Swallow Prior reviews O’Conner’s “Revelation” which starts this way, “Mrs. Turpin always notices people’s feet.”
This is a subtle way of saying that Mrs. Turpin is always looking down on people. “Ruby Turpin’s sin is pride. In Ruby’s case, this is a twofold irony: first, Mrs. Turpin thinks she is humble, but she is not; second, the qualities she judges in others for are ones she shares. But this is the universal truth, the mystery that O’Conner reveals being the particular examples: none of us has reason to look down on anyone else. Yet we do. We are all Mrs. Turpin.” You see the Turpins are pig farmers, but Mrs. Turpin says, “Our hogs are not dirty, and they don’t stink.”
Swallow Prior is clear that her book contains spoilers. She shares many lessons drawn from the books on the virtues. I have read some of the books and I didn’t get all the lessons I should have the first time around, so her book is a great resource. Life is a journey and it better lived in pursuit of the virtues.
John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.