With the Psalmist, we lament the bitter death of two innocent teens who were gunned down at a sweet 16 birthday party. Seven more were shot and injured.
‘How long, LORD? Will you forget us forever?
How long will you hide your face from us?
How long must we wrestle with our thoughts
and day after day have sorrow in our hearts?
How long will our enemies’ triumph over us?’ Psalm 13:1-2
Imagine a week ago. One teen was putting together an outfit for the party and generating ideas for a wonderful celebration. More teens were going about their business with a bounce in their step because they were excited to attend the party. Elsewhere seven seniors were practicing Coach Slate’s plan “to share the ball with each other not caring who got the credit.” And then, there were a couple of troublers polishing their pistols, thinking nobody is going to step on our toes.
To the latter, Sheriff Pounds said, “I am going to catch them.” He did too. In an article ‘Rage and Grief and Cries for Justice: Praying the Lament Psalms,’ Kellyann wrote her own cussing Psalm to them like those.
‘For they did not remember to show kindness,
But pursued the meek and anxious.
And the brokenhearted to their distress.
They loved to judge; let judgment come upon them.
They did not love mercy; may it be far from them.’
Life has hard edges; it is not all unicorns, rainbows or cracker jacks. It can be grim.
In a recent ‘Great Books’ podcast, professor Monika Hilder discussed ‘Grimm’s Fairy Tales’ with the host to help us make sense of life. She noted that fairy tales are really a collection of truths gathered from oral traditions passed down the world over generation after generation. The Brothers Grimm went about Germany in the early 1800’s and asked regular people to tell them the folk tales they knew. They collected over 200 hundred stories to preserve cultural traditions that Hilder says are ‘part of the human DNA.’
She made the case that the Grimm’s version of tales is rawer and more honest than more watered-down versions. The famous Cinderella story was mentioned as an example. There is the French version, the Grimm version and the Disney version. In the French version of Cinderella, there is a fairy godmother, a glass slipper, and a happily ever after ending as the ugly duckling sisters get matched up at the ball. In the Grimm version, the mother of Cinderella dies, and her daughter is left to ‘test God and pray.’ Would be brides of the prince cut off their toes trying to fit into the golden slipper.
‘Turn and peep, turn and peep,
There’s blood within the shoe.
The shoe is too small for you,
The true bride waits for you.’
The stepsisters, who treated Cinderella mean, try to get back into her good graces when she fits the slipper, have their eyes pecked out by turtle doves at the end of the story. So much for happily ever after as the story ends this way, ‘And thus, wickedness and falsehood, they were punished with blindness as long as they lived.’ Hilder says there are universal morals in the story about good, evil and greed.
Professor Hilder has a new book out, ‘Letters to Annie, a Grandmother’s Dreams, of Fairy Tales Princesses, Princes, & Happily Every After.’ She notes in the introduction that she grew up in Europe and her parents read the Grimm tales to her starting around pre-school age. She grew to love the fairy tales and the stories of the Bible that her parents also read to her. She knew at an early age that the folk tales and the stories of the Bible were true but in different ways. “I first felt and them came to understand these stories console and teach faith.”
Hilder provides a good example of this by sharing an understanding of another Grimm tale ‘The Bremen Town Musicians. Her telling of the story stopped me in my tracks. I live near Bremen!
The story is about a donkey, hound, a cat and a cock. Each is growing old and senses that its owner is about to sentence it to death. They independently conclude that ‘there is something better than death anywhere,’ and they head off together to Bremen to start an animal band. On the way, they encounter a den of robbers and scare them off and stay in the house to get warm and rest. The story ends this way, ‘After this the robbers did not trust themselves in the house again; but it suited the four musicians of Bremen so well that they did not care to leave it anymore. And the mouth of him who last told the story is still warm.’
Through her teaching and study of fairy tales, Professor Hilder came upon Jim Ware’s book ‘God of the Fairy Tale, Finding Truth in the Land of Make-Believe.’ Ware has a chapter in the book called ‘Ragtag Band, The Refugee Church.’ He retells the story of the Bremen Town Musicians.
‘Poor old donkey. He was good for nothing. That’s what the master and mistress said anyway. Too old to work. Too weak to bear burdens. Too expensive to feed. He knew how they talked: “Dog meat. Pennies per pound.”’ Same with the hound who said he would come along to Bremen and be a musician. “It’s better than the glue factory.”
Ware continues by sharing his way of interpreting the story from a Biblical worldview. ‘We don’t have the option of selecting our neighbors and coworkers. When it comes to fellow travelers on the journey of life, we don’t get what we choose. We get what we get.” The characters in the folk tale were fleeing death towards life. He compared this to those who attend church.
‘It’s fair to say that it’s eminently characteristic of the church, that haphazard band of pilgrims who call themselves followers of Jesus. We Christians don’t have the luxury of selecting our brothers and sisters in faith. The Master chooses them for us. This might not be so bad, except that His selection rarely coincides with our personal preferences.’
And like the foolish idea of a group of animals becoming the town band, Ware reminds us:
‘For you see your calling, brethren, that not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called. But God has chosen the foolish thing of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak thing of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty; and the base things of the world and the things which are despised God has chosen.’
1 Corinthians 26-29
The foolish believe God and walk together toward life that really is life. ‘The poor old donkey, dog, cat and rooster call to mind those heroes and heroines of faith of whom the writer of Hebrews says.’
‘They confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. For those who say such things declare plainly that they seek a homeland. They desire a better, that is, a heavenly country.’’
Hebrews 11:13-16
Ware ends this way, ‘Like the Bremen Town Musicians, we’re a group of refugees, traveling down the road in search of that promised country, a place where there are better things than death.’
We need to rekindle the reading and telling of fairy tales to better prepare ourselves and our children for the challenges of life. Hilder noted that it is a recent invention that fairy tales are for children. She says they are for the young and old, our educators too. They should be read alongside the Bible to get the whole truth about our journey, not the watered down version, our toes will get stepped on. And in them we hope for more fitting shoes and less bleeding.
God of goodness and mercy, how long will we have to endure pistol polishers? Teach us to model the seven who shared the ball and won. We desire a better.
