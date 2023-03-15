John Ash

With the Psalmist, we lament the bitter death of two innocent teens who were gunned down at a sweet 16 birthday party. Seven more were shot and injured.

‘How long, LORD? Will you forget us forever?

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

