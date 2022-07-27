Douglasville resident Jimmy Haddle, who recently went to be with the Lord at age 82, used to say when asked how he was doing, “Good, better to be seen than viewed!”
I first met Jimmy and his wife Debbie on a cold December morning in 2003.
Our family just moved back to Georgia, and we were looking for a place to go to church. We picked Douglasville First United Methodist Church and thanks to Jimmy and Debbie we never left.
But I must add the odds were not initially in the church’s favor. You see the temperature was in the 20s. When we walked into the sanctuary you could see your breath. The boiler was broken and there was no heat.
Pastor Turrentine apologized and said, we could cancel the service and go have breakfast or we could just go real fast. Everybody said go fast. That describes Jimmy to a tee.
Following the abbreviated service, I tapped Jimmy on the shoulder and asked, where do we go to Sunday school? Jimmy said, well you come with me, and he asked Debbie to take the girls. So off we went just like that.
And for 20 years, I passed Jimmy headed in a bee line down the hall or up the stairs at church and at Master Gardener plant sales. I’d say Jimmy how are you and he would repeat his tagline, “Good, better to be seen than viewed!” And off he went being seen.
Like many in our town, I have had Jimmy on my mind this week. One day, I listened to the ‘Great Books’ podcast by John J. Miller on Ernest Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises.’ Mark Cirino, the scholar being interviewed about the book, went into some detail about the last line of the book which reads, “Yes, I said, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”
Cirino noted that the line was a literary device used to lead the reader further. Should the last line have a period, or an exclamation point instead of a question mark as its punctuation? He added that Hemingway was known for inviting the reader to figure out the plot of the story and this is what makes it a great book.
Near the end of the podcast, Cirino said that he once had an opportunity to review the handwritten manuscript of the book where Hemingway made notes in the margins. On one page, Hemingway wrote, “All I have to do today is write one true sentence.”
And so, rolling around in my mind, is Jimmy’s tagline, the last sentence of ‘The Sun Also Rises,’ and of course, what is my one true sentence.
Now Jimmy’s line may have been more of a quip than his one true sentence. But I have always remembered it. To me it is always meant to be busy living while you have the time. For others, it could have meant something else. But as I reflect on all Jimmy was busy doing, he certainly set the example, busy living and doing for the least of His.
As for the last line of the book, the two main characters are getting into a taxi to tour Madrid and Jake’s companion said they could have had a great life together. Jake said, “Yes, isn’t it pretty to think so?” But it did not happen, it was not going to happen. Why not? Was it Jake’s physical and mental condition following his experience in World War I? Was it his companion’s lack of morality? Was it something else? Hemingway leaves the reader with the poetic last line to figure this out for themselves.
Cirino’s description of Hemingway’s writing motto made me think about my one true sentence. I thought, I want to write one true sentence and I want to live it. For years, I have frequently come back to the phrase ‘learning to catch glimpses of God’s grace.’ I do not have a one true sentence perfected yet, but it will have to contain that phrase. I am still learning about God’s grace. I learn best when I catch a glimpse of it by watching the likes of a Jimmy Haddle in a bee line somewhere, by a scripture text or a display of creation, by a tear shed, by a joyful interaction, by knowing there is gulf between is and ought to be, but that He lets us get up today and go on anyway. What is your one true sentence? How will you do it?
John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
