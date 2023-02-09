Jesus said, “Eli, Eli lema sabachthani?” That is, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Tyre Nichols said, “Mom, Mom, Mom!” “I just want to go home.” Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said, “We are kind, but we are not weak.” W.E.B. Du Bois said, “Some were fitted to know and some to dig.”

Jesus said these words of lament after being savagely beaten, while being hung on a high tau cross. The whole land was dark from noon until three in the afternoon.

John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.

