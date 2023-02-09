Jesus said, “Eli, Eli lema sabachthani?” That is, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Tyre Nichols said, “Mom, Mom, Mom!” “I just want to go home.” Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said, “We are kind, but we are not weak.” W.E.B. Du Bois said, “Some were fitted to know and some to dig.”
Jesus said these words of lament after being savagely beaten, while being hung on a high tau cross. The whole land was dark from noon until three in the afternoon.
The most unimaginable claim. God, creator of heaven and earth, sent His Son, fully divine, fully human, begotten not made to take on the sin of the world. This Son, with whom the Father was well pleased, after being mocked one last time, gave a loud cry and said, “It is finished.” Matthew 27:45-50 All of this is in the Bible. Read it.
Tyre Nichols said these words after being savagely beaten on the streets in Memphis by a police unit called the Scorpions. Nichols cried out for the safest place he knew, the tender, caring bosom of his mother. His mother said, she had a deep pain in her stomach while all this was going on, and only later learned that she was sharing her son’s pain as he lay dying.
She said her son loved to photograph sunsets and skateboard. That he wasn’t perfect but close to it. All this is in Associated Press articles. Read them.
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said this in reaction to the brutality by the police in Memphis. “The combination of practicing core values and strong community relations will reduce the possibility of a situation like the one in Memphis.” Further he said, “We continue to push for transparency. We look to hire men and women with good character.” “We want our officers to de-escalate any situation,” he said, “The last thing we want to do is use hard force to gain control.” This is in the Sentinel. Read it.
W.E.B. Du Boise wrote these words about the promise and problems for the city of Atlanta while he was a professor at Atlanta University in 1897. Du Bois, among the ablest fitted to know, classically trained, he knew of Atalanta, an ‘Arkadian heroine.’
Atlanta was swift of foot and agreed to race two suitors to decide if either were fit to marry her. One of the suitors sought the help of the goddess Aphrodite who provided him with three golden apples which he dropped along the path in the race. Atalanta, slowed to pick up the apples which allowed her to be caught by the cunning suitor.
Atalanta, means ‘equal in weight,’ Atlanta the city, what will she decide to do, chase the golden apples or seek the true meaning of the word.
These words and how to do them are written in Du Bois book ‘The Souls of Black Folk.’ Read it.
Jesus said, “Make a tree good and its fruit will be good or make a tree bad and its fruit will be bad, for a tree is recognized by its fruit. You brood of vipers (scorpions), how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in him, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him. But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken. For by your words (actions), you will be acquitted, and by your words (actions) you will be condemned.” Matthew 12:33-37
Tyre, as he was leaving home about 3 p.m. that day to photograph the sunset, spotted chicken thawing on the counter. He said, “Mom, what are you going to do with that chicken?” His mom said, “I’m making your favorite sesame chicken.” Tyre never made it home for dinner.
Chief Sparks said to parents after the youth fight at the mall last year, ‘The police are not here to raise your children. You need to be responsible for supervising their activities.” Still, recognizing a need, Chief Sparks started a mentoring program, providing parents with access to good role models.
The Chief knows it’s hard out there. He knows being kind is the better way, but he also knows that the department can’t be weak in the face of violent crime.
The Chief knows what Jack Nicholson’s character knew in ‘A Few Good Men,’ ”You don’t want the truth because deep down in places you don’t talk about at parties, you want me on that wall — you need me on that wall.”
Du Bois said, Atlanta (Douglasville) “Why not here, and perhaps elsewhere, plant deeply and for all time centers of learning and living, colleges that yearly would send into the life of the South, a few white men and a few black men of broad culture, catholic tolerance, and trained ability, joining their hands to other hands, and giving to the squabble of the races a decent and dignified peace?
Patience, humility, manners, and taste, common schools, and kindergartens, industrial, and technical schools, literature and tolerance, — all these spring from knowledge and culture, the children of the university. So, must men and nations build, not otherwise, not upside down.” “Teach workers to work, teachers to teach, those whose lot is gravest must have the carefullest training to think aright. Teach the workers to work, the teachers to teach, the thinkers to think, make carpenters of carpenters, and philosophers of philosophers and fops of fools. And the final product of our training must be neither a psychologist nor a brick mason, but a man. And to make men, we must have ideals, broad, pure, and inspiring ends of living-not sordid money-getting, not apples of gold. The worker must work for the glory of his handiwork, not simply for pay; the thinker must think for truth, not for fame. And all this is gained only by human strife and longing, by ceaseless training and education. By founding Right on righteousness and Truth on the unhampered search for Truth.”
The ingredients are before us, and we must choose what to make, families and communities raising children to be men and women with character.
The Chief needs a pool to pick from.
The Memphis police department has hundreds of open police positions according to an Associated Press report including 125 supervisory positions.
The population is growing but the police department is shrinking. Standards are lowered. This is a recipe for more bad outcomes as scorpions and vipers will continue to emerge from the shadows without virtue-based education.
Du Bois recounted in his book about getting his first teaching job.
After getting his teaching certificate he started walking in ‘the hills of Tennessee,’ first one town then the next. They all had teachers.
Then he rested. ‘Next morning, I crossed the tall round hill, lingered to look at the blue and yellow mountains stretching toward the Carolinas, then plunged into the wood, and came out at Josie’s home. Josie seemed to be the center of the family: always busy at service, or at home, or berry-picking…she seemed to have a moral heroism that would willingly give all of life to make life broader and deeper, and fuller for her and hers.”
Du Bois got the teaching job and taught that community for two years.
Ten years later he came back to see what had become of the children. A few did well.
Many had given up on education and did not do well. He learned Josie ended up in the city to make money for the family. ‘Josie shivered and worked until, on a summer’s day, some one married another, then Josie crept to her mother like a hurt child, and slept-and sleeps.’
Du Bois doesn’t say how Josie died.
Perhaps as one commentor said on the passage, Du Bois wanted us to see and feel what unfilled potential looks like.
We should not pass unscathed from the stories and spoken words of Jesus, Tyree, Sparks or Du Bois.
