In February of this year, I got a text from my sister Tracy. She studies the Bible with her ladies. She wrote, ‘‘Hey have you done any research or have references on Jesus’s “lost or missing years” as some call that time period? Question came up in Bible study about what He did between 12 and 30.’
I replied, ‘I have thought about it. But many a mentor has told me when I ask about certain things like this, is the Bible doesn’t say. I’d like to think He was being nurtured by His mother in faith and learning to work with His hands from his father.’
Of course, me being me, I couldn’t leave that thought to stand alone. I looked at a few articles and many speculated about what Jesus was doing. I found one article that I thought summed it up well.
‘Jesus was about 30 years old when He began his ministry.” The Bible, in Luke 3:23, gives us that life-marker for Jesus. The four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John) then go on to describe a three-year ministry of Jesus. So, we know Jesus died, rose and ascended into heaven at about age 33. What was Jesus doing all those years before He celebrated His 30th birthday?
Aside from the account of Jesus’ birth and infancy, there is only one account in the Bible about His boyhood. That’s the time when the 12-year-old Jesus was in the temple courts of Jerusalem amazing his teachers with His knowledge of the Scriptures. You can read about it in Luke 2:41-52. The account ends in an interesting way. God tells us that the boy Jesus did not remain in Jerusalem in the temple. Instead, He was obedient to his earthly parents and went back with them to His hometown of Nazareth. There in Nazareth, from age 12 to 30, “Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and men.”
That’s it. That’s all we’ve got in the Bible about what Jesus was doing for all those years.’ ‘What was Jesus Doing Before He Began His Ministry,’ whataboutJesus.com
I love how these little faithful thoughts we have stick with us. During the months from the time my sister asked what Jesus was doing in his youth until now, I read ‘Rembrandt Is In The Wind, Learning to Love Art Through the Eyes of Faith,’ by Russ Ramsey. In studying some of the great art referenced in the book, and following Russ Ramsey on Twitter, I found two paintings that reinforced what I’d like to think Jesus was doing in his youth.
The first is by Henry O. Tanner.
The second is by Georges de La Tour.
Ramsey had a post recently for Father’s Day and referenced this painting. He inscribed underneath,
‘My son, do not despise the Lord’s discipline or be weary of His reproof, for the Lord reproves him whom He loves, as a father the son in whom he delights.’ Proverbs 3:11-12
As the faithful know, stay in His Word and His Word keeps coming back around. When we focus on God, He enriches our lives in so many ways.
Frederick Buechner wrote on anecdotes of faith he comes across, often things he is thinking about, ‘the good ones, for me, are the ones that one way or another suggest that although the night is coming, it is not darkness but light that is the end of all things.’ ‘Listening to Your Life’
We live in a world full of human tragedy, from Cain and Abel to Uvalde and Buffalo. The light for me is that God has given us a structure for nurturing and raising our children if we will use it. That is parents teaching children to read life with faith at its core and modeling for them work ethic, skill, and discipline. That is my hope. Let us all share more story.
John Ash is a Winston resident and lay member at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
