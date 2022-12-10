“For some people, divorce is a way out of an unloving relationship. For many others, it is a very tough decision and carried out with class. For many people, it is a pathway to try to win the marital lottery.” — Author unknown

Over the 20 plus years that I have practiced law, I am certain that divorce/family law is the most challenging. As a young attorney working for the District Attorney’s Office ensuring that child support was being paid to our citizens, to handling divorce and other family law matters, I have seen my share of pain and even criminal conduct. If children are involved, there are no winners. The children lose almost every time.

Steve Bonanno is an associate attorney at Swindle Law Group.

