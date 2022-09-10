It is forever etched in our memories. The pain still hurts. The fear rests just below the surface of our emotions. We watch the videos with horror as though we are seeing it unfold for the first time. We cannot forget; should we even try to do so?
When Ray (Everybody Loves Raymond) made his toast at Amy and Robert’s wedding reception, he said that editing is a good tool for people to use when thinking about the past: “only remember the good stuff.” Of course, he was referencing the innumerable faux pas and regretful antics of his family. In that sense, yes, let’s try to focus on the good stuff.
Our culture remembers important events. We celebrate birthdays, wedding anniversaries, national triumphs and heroes, but why do we keep alive the memories of national crises and tragedy?
At the forefront of reasons is that remembering honors and respects the victims of tragedy. Families and close friends whose loved ones were taken from them relive those hours more often that we might imagine. The hurt may have waned over time, but the ache has never left.
We remember the lessons learned because of that dreadful event in our history. Most of us never imagined it possible that a terrorist attack within our own borders was possible. We were reminded again that life is precious and fragile. We witnessed everyday heroes and perceived our frontline responders with new and deeper appreciation.
It was a day when America set aside the things that divide us for a greater good, a higher cause that brought us together. We all were on the same side of this crisis. According to pewresearch.com, “While Americans had a shared sense of anguish after Sept. 11, the months that followed also were marked by rare spirit of public unity. Patriotic sentiment surged in the aftermath of 9/11…Moreover, the public largely set aside political differences and rallied in support of the nation’s major institutions, as well as its political leadership.”
The natural human tendency with most anything is that public interest fades with time. The strong sense of patriotism and unity from 9-11 dissipated throughout the decade, and today our fear of a terrorist attack has taken a backseat to issues such as the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and racism as the more pressing problems in the public eye.
And so, we remember. We stop and reflect on the way it was, where we were, and how we felt that day and in the following months. Can we once again rekindle our senses of patriotism and neighbor regard that were on display 21 years ago? Remember. Reflect. Rekindle.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
