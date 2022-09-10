It is forever etched in our memories. The pain still hurts. The fear rests just below the surface of our emotions. We watch the videos with horror as though we are seeing it unfold for the first time. We cannot forget; should we even try to do so?

When Ray (Everybody Loves Raymond) made his toast at Amy and Robert’s wedding reception, he said that editing is a good tool for people to use when thinking about the past: “only remember the good stuff.” Of course, he was referencing the innumerable faux pas and regretful antics of his family. In that sense, yes, let’s try to focus on the good stuff.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

