Casey Stingel announced his retirement after 55 years in baseball. Tom Brokaw made his debut on The Today Show. The Beatles’ ”Hey Jude” was released as a single. The U.S. Senate confirmed Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice to serve on the Supreme Court. The commonality of these historical events is that they all occurred on August 30.

And for the past nine years, that date has also been recognized as National Beach Day, celebrating all the sandy beaches across the nation. It provides an opportunity to have fun in the sun, and to help keep those relaxing places clean, so we can continue to enjoy them long into the future.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.