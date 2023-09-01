Casey Stingel announced his retirement after 55 years in baseball. Tom Brokaw made his debut on The Today Show. The Beatles’ ”Hey Jude” was released as a single. The U.S. Senate confirmed Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice to serve on the Supreme Court. The commonality of these historical events is that they all occurred on August 30.
And for the past nine years, that date has also been recognized as National Beach Day, celebrating all the sandy beaches across the nation. It provides an opportunity to have fun in the sun, and to help keep those relaxing places clean, so we can continue to enjoy them long into the future.
In 2014, Colleen Paige, pet and family lifestyle expert, created National Beach Day to celebrate beaches and the importance of keeping them clean. Besides enjoying the beach, one way to observe this special day is to “organize a group to clean up your favorite beach. Since it’s near the end of the season, your beach will appreciate it. Find out what the facility needs. Take up donations for supplies to keep the beach even cleaner next year.”
Ironically, August 30 (2023) is also the day hurricane Idalia made landfall on the western coast of Florida. Early reports and video footage reveal significant winds and water devastation up and down the coast. The storm made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Wind speeds of 111 mph to 129 mph make it a Category 3, which is considered a major storm capable of devastating damage, the hurricane center says.
Some reports claim that it could be weeks before power is restored in some areas, due to fallen trees blocking the roads and properties. As of this writing, it has been only three hours since landfall; hence, there are no reports available as to damage and loss of life. However, one cannot watch the news and not be saddened for the people living in the impacted areas.
And so, on a day established for appreciating and celebrating our nation’s beaches, and an emphasis to keep them clean, nature is making a mess on the shores of Florida. Clean up in the aftermath will be a huge, but essential task.
For now, another way we can recognize National Beach Day is to pray for the residents, property owners, vacationers, responders, and administrators of the recovery plan. There will be significant loss, heartbreaks, and financial setbacks. May the victims and responders find God to be “our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.” (Psalm 46:1).
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
