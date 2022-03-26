Mrs. Hopkins was my seventh-grade geography teacher. A pleasantly plump lady, she was kind, witty, easy going — nothing seemed to rile or upset her. So, you can imagine my surprise when she sent me to the principal’s office for addressing her by her nickname.
Confessing, without excuse, that I committed the offense, the assistant principal explained that teachers are to be respected by their students, and clarified why my action was considered disrespectful. It made complete sense to me; there was really no need to add three swats to the lecture! That was my first, and only time to be paddled in the principal’s office.
Truthfully, this was not really my fault at all. I was a pretty good kid, and certainly not a trouble maker. Some friends and I were talking one day about how funny Mrs. Hopkins was, and they told me that was the reason for her nickname: Sugar Bear. They added that she liked to be called by her nickname; so, I did. Yeah, those guys were wrong!
It was humbling to apologize to her afterwards. She may not have believed me when I said that my intent was not to disrespect her. It would have been useless to blame my naïve behavior on other people, but I tried my best to demonstrate my sincerity to her. I liked her a lot, and felt bad when I realized what I had done.
I remember how embarrassed I felt when I returned to the classroom amid the stares and snickers of my classmates. Nevertheless, I am thankful that Mrs. Hopkins reminded me that, while some humor is acceptable, there always is a line that should not be crossed. I learned a lesson!
Three years later at a school “open house,” my 10th grade health teacher, Coach Carson, complimented me to my parents. In essence, he said, “I enjoy having Spike in my class. He likes to cut up a lot, but he knows when to stop. He knows when it is time to be serious.” Thank you, Coach Carson, and thank you, Mrs. Hopkins!
When is the last time you thanked a teacher? If your children are no longer in school, maybe it would be the teacher of your grandchild. Or, maybe you could find a teacher from your past who really impacted your life, and offer a word of thanks all these years later. A similar gesture would be appropriate for a coach, a Sunday School teacher, a pastor, or a supervisor from work.
We did not get to where we are on our own. Many people had an influence on our journey to here. Let’s remember them, by name when possible, and be thankful.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
