Imagine standing just inside the front entrance of your favorite store. For the guys, maybe it is Lowes or Sports Academy; for the gals, The At Home Store or Jared’s might be the preference. Now, imagine that you have been given $100 to spend as you wish. Where would you begin?
In either of those stores, I could wipe out a $500 gift card in a matter of minutes! So, narrowing my purchase to $100 could be a difficult challenge. Then again, one cannot really lose when the money did not come from one’s own pocket.
Well, our son faced a similar dilemma at the age of 8, when he won third place in a “letter to Santa” contest sponsored by one of the local newspapers and Toys-R-Us. An 8-year-old boy with $75 dollars to spend in a toy store — it was almost comical to watch as his eyes perused his many options. His older sister had entered the contest as well, and since it likely was a random drawing to select the winners, we encouraged him to give a portion of his prize to her.
I was hoping he would choose a race car set; you know, something he and dad could enjoy together — and dad could enjoy when the boy was in school. In a store filled with great stuff, our boy chose a microscope! Apparently, the dad gene had not kicked in yet. It is not easy to race a microscope! However, we were happy for and proud of our kids and their selections.
There are over 4,000 recognized religions in the world. These religions consist of churches, faith groups, tribes, cultures, and movements. Even though there are so many, three-quarters of the world’s population practice within the five major religions.
A person looking for life’s answer, yet never exposed to any faith, has choices similar to that of our son and daughter in a toy store; so many different kinds of options, but which would bring the most joy and satisfaction in life?
Of all the world’s religions, only one features a God who voluntarily chose to live among his followers, die in their stead, and then come back to life. Christianity is the only religion that teaches salvation by faith rather than earning one’s way to God. It is the only religion that emphasizes a personal relationship with God. It is the only religion that has an empty tomb.
This is the reason the apostle, Paul, referred to Christ as God’s indescribable gift. And this “gift” is what Christmas is all about. God came to this world in the form of a human, experienced life as we do; yet God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God. You can receive God’s gift today by placing your faith in Him (John 6:47).
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
