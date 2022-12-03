Imagine standing just inside the front entrance of your favorite store. For the guys, maybe it is Lowes or Sports Academy; for the gals, The At Home Store or Jared’s might be the preference. Now, imagine that you have been given $100 to spend as you wish. Where would you begin?

In either of those stores, I could wipe out a $500 gift card in a matter of minutes! So, narrowing my purchase to $100 could be a difficult challenge. Then again, one cannot really lose when the money did not come from one’s own pocket.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

Trending Videos