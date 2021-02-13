The week of hearts and candy and flowers has arrived, these being among the more common gifts meant to express one’s love for another. The word “love” identifies a broad topic. Several decades ago a well-known encyclopedia devoted five pages to the topic.
Are you aware that January 26 was National Spouse Day? Many people relegate Valentines Day to romance, when in fact it is a celebration of love in the broadest sense of the word. It would make little sense to have two national holidays celebrating romance so close in proximity to one another.
The Greek language uses at least six different words for our one word, “love.” Rather than different terms, the English language relies on the context of its usage to interpret the kind of love that is meant. Either way, there is familial love, or kinship; there is friendship, physical or sexual love, love by commitment — we even love our favorite foods and pastimes and books and television shows.
One Greek word that is used for love is “agape.” It has a Hebrew equivalent, but was introduced into the Greek language in the context of Christianity. The very basic definition refers to unconditional love; love that is given with no expectations, that is not earned or deserved by its recipient.
In one of her songs, award-winning artist Tina Turner declared that love is just a secondhand emotion. Agape disagrees with that idea. Agape is not based on emotion or feeling; not on circumstances or another person’s behavior. Agape is a decision of the heart to love “no matter what.”
These other types of love are important in our daily living, but all of them will ultimately fail if they are not built on a foundation of agape. Otherwise, our love will be motivated by selfish benefits, and we are apt to give more when it benefits us, and less when the benefits fall short.
The Bible declares several times over that love comes from God, and was perfectly demonstrated by His Son, Jesus Christ, when He walked this earth. The implication, then, is that such a determined, costly love cannot be practiced by sheer human willpower. Instead, it is the result Christ’s love flowing in and through a person who has accepted God’s gracious offer of eternal life. John wrote, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down His life for us; so we ought to lay down our lives for one another.”
One manner of loving God is to serve others with sincere, unconditional love; not for the sake of our own wellbeing, but for the cause of another. Imagine how that kind of love could change a friendship, and family, and a marriage. Now that is something to celebrate! Happy Valentines Day!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
