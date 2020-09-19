The fall. Do you remember the fall? No, not the time when Adam and Eve disobeyed God and ate fruit from the forbidden tree. I mean the other fall. No, not the time when you tripped over that blade of grass and hurt your knee. And before you think it, not the clip-in hair extensions that make one’s locks appear longer or fuller.
This reference is to the time of year when temperatures get cooler, with a crisp freshness in the air. Our minds turn to football, pumpkins, leaf-covered lawns, and bare trees. Animals and insects gather and store food, preparing for winter. Men and women begin the process of changing out shorts and short sleeves for flannel and Cuddle Duds.
For 88 days we will watch the weather trying to make up its mind about winter. A southerner was asked what fall means in the south, and he said, “Absolutely nothing. It’s still 90 degrees, and I’m wearing shorts, a tank top, and sunscreen!” Some southerners are so anxious for fall to arrive that they drive to the northeast to get a preview of leaves that are “turning” red, golden, and yellow on the trees.
Are you aware that leaves do not actually “turn” or change color? The changing color that we see in the leaves is in fact their maturing process, their course of aging. To be blunt, fall is a sign that the leaves are dying. The leaves do not change color, for these colors are already present in them. As a leaf begins to die, it loses the green color, revealing its other colors which fade more slowly than the green, until finally, it becomes brown and crisp.
According to science, then, leaves become more beautiful with age; an idea that contradicts the mindset of our culture. The array of lotions and potions and pills and skills available to conceal the appearance of aging is astounding. The cosmetic industry is a multi-billion dollar industry that meets a perceived need among men and women around the world. We fear aging because our culture looks upon it as an incurable disease, whereby we will be cast from society and deemed as useless and clueless; a burden to our families and to humanity.
Another perspective is that age is beautiful; that it demands — and has earned the right of — respect and dignity. An ancient proverb invokes us to, “Listen to your father who gave you life; do not despise your mother when she is old.” It is interesting to realize that, according to plant morphology (or phytomorphology), a life actually ages into beauty. Leaves are at their best in the latter portion of their lives, and people will travel for hours or even days just to catch a glimpse of their splendor.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
