According to Forbes 400, the richest person in America is Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, and each of the top nine on their list is involved in computer and internet technology. America’s 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago.
Dictionaries define wealth and riches synonymously; an abundance of valuable possessions or money. It has been jokingly noted that whoever said, “There are some things that money cannot buy,” probably did not have much money to spend. A friend once remarked to me that money cannot buy happiness, but he certainly would like to try and prove it for himself.
An idea that has been working its way through the recesses of my mind is a new way of measuring wealth. Could it be that true prosperity is not found in the amount of one attains, but in the extent of one’s benevolence? King Solomon wrote, “One person gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds unduly, but comes to poverty.”
That brings me to Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer in New York who, in 2001, desired to express thanks to first responders to the World Trade Center crisis. His office is one block from the devastating site, and he witnessed the tremendous efforts of these heroes during those hours and days. It is reported that his “straight-talking assistant” suggested that he was fat enough to don a Santa suit, and she was right.
Every year since 2001 Friedman takes time away from his job and becomes “Santa,” visiting first responders and delivering toys to children’s hospitals in his sleigh, a turquois 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible. He grows a beard for 6 months in preparation for his part-time role, and shaves it on December 26. He cuts deals with private party hosts in order to purchase such a large quantity of toys.
At Christmastime 2020, it is easy to complain about how bad things are and how we are so very limited in what we can do to celebrate the season. With limited gathering guidelines, our school and church activities are radically altered or cancelled, along with our parties and other yuletide festivities. The question, however, should not be, “What are we missing or doing without?” Rather, let us ask, “What can we do with what we have?”
Do not allow the troubles you are facing to rob you of the joy that Christmas brings; and more importantly, the joy that Christ brings. One way to be rich is to share the wealth of your joy; be an encourager. Live each day to lift the spirits of others. True joy is a choice that comes from within and not from the circumstances around us.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.