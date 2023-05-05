A bumper sticker on the vehicle in front of me read, “A BAD DAY FISHING IS BETTER THAN A GOOD DAY AT WORK.” I laughed aloud, and then recalled the time I was at a professional golf event in Charlotte. Standing along the roped-off path where the players walk to and from the golf course, someone near me called to one of the golfers, “Hit ’em well; have fun out there.” The golfer continued walking as he retorted, “Can anybody really have fun playing golf?”

Apparently, he was not playing well that week, or was homesick, or ill — whatever the case, he wanted to be someplace other than the golf course. It seems that even those who get paid to play golf among the elite, and on some of the world’s finest courses have bad days at work.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

