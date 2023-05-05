A bumper sticker on the vehicle in front of me read, “A BAD DAY FISHING IS BETTER THAN A GOOD DAY AT WORK.” I laughed aloud, and then recalled the time I was at a professional golf event in Charlotte. Standing along the roped-off path where the players walk to and from the golf course, someone near me called to one of the golfers, “Hit ’em well; have fun out there.” The golfer continued walking as he retorted, “Can anybody really have fun playing golf?”
Apparently, he was not playing well that week, or was homesick, or ill — whatever the case, he wanted to be someplace other than the golf course. It seems that even those who get paid to play golf among the elite, and on some of the world’s finest courses have bad days at work.
I am not an avid fisherman, but I assume a bad day fishing is not about the weather, rather a lack of tugs on the line from beneath the surface of the water. I can relate to that bumper sticker; just being on the water is pleasure enough, and catching fish is a bonus.
There is something about being near a body of water that both relaxes and inspires me. Whether a calm lake, a running river, or even a simple flowing brook, it brings a feeling of peace. There is a picturesque view, sounds of nature, and the thought of aquatic creatures enjoying life in the depths.
There have been times that I took my work with me to the banks of the water. Much of my time is spent in study of the Scriptures, so occasionally I will grab my Bible, pen, and pad as I head out to my makeshift “office by the sea.”
The Bible has much to say about water, and often is a metaphor for the presence of the Holy Spirit. John, the Revelator wrote, “For the Lamb at the center of the throne will be their shepherd; he will lead them to springs of living water. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.”
We each have a place, or type of place, that gives us life, that restores the heart and mind. Whether an actual physical location, or a place in our mind that calms and refreshes, it is our go-to refuge that replenishes our energies.
And while, for me, it may include water, it ultimately ushers my heart and mind to the Living Water. The psalmist, wrote, “The Lord is my Shepherd…he leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.”
I love what I do, as both a calling and a living. There occasionally are times, however, when the load is heavy, the days drag on, and a brief respite beside still waters is the spark that leads to restoration. We all need a place like that, a place that gives life.
Do not wait until life has robbed you of your best. Find your go-to place, if even for a few minutes; take deep relaxing breaths, and embrace the peace. A restored spirit can lighten the pressure of deadlines and demands that one must face.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
