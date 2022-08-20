In my high school senior year, my parents moved us into a new house. With an older brother in college and another one married, I was the last baby bird in the nest. Some of you may jump to the conclusion that I had it easier than my older brothers, and that is probably true.
One example is my new bedroom. As we planned for our new location, my parents informed me that mine would be the master bedroom with its own full bath, and I could decorate it in whatever manner I so chose. Please remember that I was 16 years of age!
They were somewhat shocked at my choice of red shag carpet, and flabbergasted when I selected black walls to contrast the white “popcorn” ceiling. They later informed me that the blackest paint they could find was a charcoal color. I doubted that fact, based on how many times they questioned my selection of wall color, but I was very happy with the way it looked.
Accessories included a zebra striped bedspread, lava lamp, black light, and for the first time, my own telephone extension — I chose a red phone. Believe it or not, I was a high school athlete; I was not into drinking, drugs, or smoking. Whatever this bedroom design represented, it had nothing to do with rebellious vices.
After several weeks of anticipation, reality proved itself, and I loved my bedroom. Was it an enticement to stay home and attend a local college after graduation? I did consider that idea. It did not work out that way, but I did return home after one year of college to figure out what I wanted to do with my life.
May I tell you that this is nothing compared to what is ahead? The Bible promises the followers of Christ that a place is being prepared for those who love Jesus. “In my house there are many rooms…I go to prepare a place for you,” Jesus declared.
There are several places in the Bible where men made attempts to describe the indescribable. There is no way to accurately imagine how our room may appear, but Jesus does all things well. Now is the time for preparation, the arranging of life and the establishing of a living faith that leads to an eternal place in glory.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
