We love the mountaintops in life, but the valleys, not so much. Yet, along with the joys and victories in a world of humanity, sometimes bad things happen — even to good people. Disappointments come, failures happen, and setbacks are inevitable. It is not a question of if, but when we face adversity.
It stands to reason, then, that the crucial element of displeasure is not the adversity itself, but our perspective and response to it. A longtime friend likes to tell about another friend of his who experienced a significant setback, and the conversation they had together.
“So, WT, how’d you like your heart attack?”
“It scared me to death, almost!”
“Would you like to do it again?” “No!”
“Would you recommend it?” “Absolutely not!”
“Does life mean more to you than it did before?” “Yes.”
“Are you and your wife closer?” “Yes.”
“Do you have a new compassion for people?” “Yes.”
“Do you know the Lord in a richer, deeper way?” “Yes, I do.”
“So, how’d you like your heart attack?”
Silence was his answer.
My friend went on to say, “Sometimes the good shines brighter than ever when it is contrasted with the darkness.”
Well, I do not recommend you go out and have yourself a heart attack, or work to purposely bring any kind of adversity upon you. No need to worry, it will find you eventually.
As we enter the sometimes-obscured season of thanksgiving, sandwiched between the grander holidays of Halloween and Christmas, I am reminded that sometimes “good” find us, and other times we must look to discover the good around us. You know that stuff about clouds and silver linings? Well, it is true, and at times we must be deliberate in recognizing the good when it is not so obvious.
In reality, we each have the choice in how we treat adversity. We can use it to make us better, or we can allow it to defeat us and make us bitter. While WT did not “enjoy” his heart attack, he was so very thankful for how it impacted his perspective on life.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
