Our kids were excited when we traded the old station wagon for a more modern form of transportation. The “hoopty” as they called it, was not their favorite place to be seen by their friends. So when it was time to make a change, we opted for a slightly used minivan with removable bucket seats in the center.
We picked it up from the dealer on our way out of town to see my parents, a seven hour trip. This new, spacious vehicle was going to make the trip so much easier and more enjoyable! Like any proud owner of a new car, I decided to set down some rules, all of which I was certain would be broken eventually. One of the rules had to do with protecting that new-car aroma, but my son proudly broke that rule before we had been on the road ten minutes.
It was a member of our family for over 20 years until we recently decided it was time to upgrade our family vehicle. There were dents and dings in the body of the car, a stain or two on the carpet and seats, noises under the hood that were not there in those early days, and a couple of “luxury” gadgets that no longer function. But driving it to the dealership one last time, I could also hear giggles and family singing from the past, smell burgers and fries long ago consumed, and visualize my little children growing up in that car and then learning to drive it when they reached that magical (and somewhat frightening for parents) age to legally take the wheel.
Like I said, it was part of the family. My wife gets quickly attached to her vehicle, and now we are making memories with the newest family member. Though our children are grown and on their own, our Journey will gradually collect its own dents and dings, blemishes and smells, and parts that need repair or replacement.
We could carefully protect it by keeping it in the garage except for special occasions, and ban eating in the vehicle to protect the interior. We could strive to keep it in pristine condition with minimal miles on the odometer, but that would defeat the purpose. Like its predecessor, it was built for the road, not for the garage; built for a family (and grandkids!). And while we will do our best to keep it clean and in good condition, it may gradually absorb French fry grease on its seat and melted Crayon on its floor. After all, it was made for those kinds of things.
My older brothers often remind me that getting old is not for sissies. I then remind them of the alternative, which tends to make aging bearable. However, for those whose faith in God and His Word is sure, and whose hope for what awaits the believer is clear, the alternative to aging in this earthly existence is a promise which we eagerly anticipate. The apostle Paul wrote, “To live is Christ, to die is gain.” It is a win-win for those who follow Christ.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.