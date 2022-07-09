At the age of 10, Samantha Smith penned a letter to the Soviet leader in 1982. It was a simple, yet thoughtful letter which read as follows:
Dear Mr. Andropov,
My name is Samantha Smith. I am 10 years old. Congratulations on your new job. I have been worrying about Russia and the United States getting into a nuclear war. Are you going to vote to have a war or not? If you aren’t, please tell me how you are going to help to not have a war. This question you do not have to answer, but I would like it if you would. Why do you want to conquer the world or at least our country? God made the world for us to share and take care of. Not to fight over or have one group of people own it all. Please let’s do what he wanted and have everybody be happy too.
Samantha Smith
Amazingly,
Soviet leader
Yuri Andropov responded to the young girl’s inquiry with a thorough explanation of his
view on war, and
his goals for Russia. He concluded his letter with an invitation for Samantha to visit
his country “And see for yourself: in the Soviet Union, everyone is for
peace and friendship among peoples.”
Instantly famous, Samantha appeared
on several TV networks, including interviews by
Ted Koppel and Johnny Carson.
She attracted extensive media attention in both countries as a “Goodwill Ambassador”, becoming known
as America’s Youngest Ambassador and subsequently participating in peacemaking activities in Japan. With the assistance of her father, she wrote a book titled Journey to the Soviet Union, which recounted her visit to the country.
She wrote of how impressed
she and
her parents were at the genuine friendliness
of the people she met in Moscow and Leningrad. Smith pursued her role as
a media celebrity when in 1984, billed as a “Special Correspondent”, she hosted a children’s special for the
Disney Channel entitled Samantha Smith Goes to Washington ... Campaign ‘84.
Tragically, at
the age of 13, Samantha and
her father died in
a plane crash.
About 1,000 people attended Smith’s funeral in Augusta, Maine, and she was eulogized in Moscow as a champion of peace.
The oft-quoted adage, and a child shall lead them, has its origin in the prophecy of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. In a futuristic vision of
the ideal kingdom
that Messiah will establish, Isaiah couples animals
with their natural
prey, and declares
that even small children — who
would ordinarily
be preyed upon by wild beasts — will not only be safe from these predatory creatures, but will have control over them. The thought exemplifies how life will be under the Prince of Peace.
Sometimes we find it easy to ‘write off’ our youth as unambitious, glued to their electronic devices. Many of
them will, indeed, become what is expected of them. Hence, may we be found guilty of investing ourselves in them and believing they can help make our world — our community — a
better place to
live.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
