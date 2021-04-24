History was made in 1988 on the eve of Superbowl XXII as the two opposing teams and their head coaches came together for a “prayer meeting.” While it is common for NFL teams to gather for prayer on a Saturday evening, this was first time two opponents came together for prayer. Front offices for both teams were against the idea, believing it would take away the competitive edge of the players.
According to the NY Times, most of both teams participated. Their coverage included this quote: ‘’We discussed whether we’d be competitive,’’ said Kaufman, the starting left outside linebacker. ‘’People have misconceptions of Christians. They think we’re wimpy. I don’t think it’ll stop anyone from being too aggressive. I think it’s a wonderful thing. Even though we’re rivals on the field, we’re still brothers.’’
On the PGA tour, many players meet regularly at a study group, share Bible verses with their fans, or credit God for their talents. Some even have crucifixes on golf balls, carry prayer books in their golf bags, or have Scriptures printed on their golf clubs. They know that God is the real reason for their success, and that God gave them all their golf talents.
By 1975 all the major league baseball teams had a Sunday chapel at the ballpark. One player confessed, “Professional baseball is a seven day a week business. Often as a ballplayer you can’t even keep up with what day of the week it is. Bringing baseball chapel right to the ballpark is a real blessing to thousands of players, coaches, clubhouse workers, bat boys, trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, umpires and anyone else near a baseball clubhouse.”
In every sport, most businesses — really any group — there will be individuals whose ethics and values can negatively taint the mission and reputation of the organization. Not considered a “team player,” their motivation is derived from self-promotion and gain. Personal success is their passion.
Professional sports teams do not advertise and flaunt their faith-building activities, but those players who habitually participate in prayer groups and Bible studies have developed an attitude that their sport is a very important thing, but not the only thing in life. It is their passion, and they approach it fervently, but their faith creates a healthy balance in their heart and mind.
Further, these faith-building activities serve to promote a unity among the players and coaches that merely being on the same team cannot provide. And it is that spirit in which two opposing teams can come together with mutual respect, both before or after a game. They are not “saints,” and sometimes their passion for the game may lead to momentary lapses in judgment; but in the end, their faith rules the heart and steadies their lives. It can do the same in your life.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
