Step aside, Yogi. You may be smarter than the average bear, but what about the average pig? During this week, since 1972, people have celebrated National Pig Day, in honor of domesticated pigs. Okay ladies, no husband jokes allowed here!
According to co-founder Mary Lynne Rave, the purpose of National Pig Day is “to accord the pig its rightful, though generally unrecognized, place as one of man’s most intellectual and domesticated animals.” Pigs are clever and intelligent animals. Some are household pets that can be trained.
One example of swine trainability is found at a tourist attraction called, “Pig Island,” where one can find the world-famous Bahamas Swimming Pigs. Though technically not domesticated, there are approximately 25 swine living on an otherwise uninhabited island, including the oldest of the herd, Big Mama.
According to one website, the lovable Bahamas swimming pigs of Big Major Cay’s Pig Beach are leading the country’s tourism industry. Millions of people are flocking to the Bahamas to see the island with pigs — 6.62 million visitors in 2018.
Interestingly, there is nothing to do there except relax on the beach and enjoy the pigs. They enjoy swimming with tourists, posing for photo-ops, and lounging on the beach. But, how did they get there? No one seems to know for certain — not even the natives of the area.
The most likely story is that long ago, because of complaints from Staniel Cay residents concerning the constant unpleasant odor, the farmers came up with the idea of relocating them about 10 miles to Big Major Cay, which eventually became known as Pig Island. In this solution, the pigs were still close enough to raise and care for, but the stench did not affect Staniel Cay.
Soon, the swine connected the farmers boats with dinner time. When they saw the boats approaching, they swam out to the boat hoping to be fed first. Today, there are strict feeding policies for tourists to follow.
Some pet lovers have opted for the pig. According to experts, pigs are one of the smartest and cleanest domestic animals. Pig cognition studies have proven that pigs are quick learners and can memorize routines, learn tricks, and be potty trained. Pigs are friendly and get along well with cats, dogs and children, making them a suitable pet for families.
But beware, a teacup pig will weigh anywhere from 50-200 pounds as an adult. As one expert wrote, adorable as they are, pigs do not have an “off button” when it comes to eating. So, those tiny, cute, 5-pound piglets will not stay that way.
With that, let me wish you a Happy National Pig Day. You know, writing these thoughts has made me hungry! I think I’ll go celebrate with a plate of…well, I’ll let you draw your own conclusion.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
