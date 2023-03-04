Step aside, Yogi. You may be smarter than the average bear, but what about the average pig? During this week, since 1972, people have celebrated National Pig Day, in honor of domesticated pigs. Okay ladies, no husband jokes allowed here!

According to co-founder Mary Lynne Rave, the purpose of National Pig Day is “to accord the pig its rightful, though generally unrecognized, place as one of man’s most intellectual and domesticated animals.” Pigs are clever and intelligent animals. Some are household pets that can be trained.

