It’s a dinger, a tater, a goner, a blast, and a bomb. These are five terms synonymous with a homerun in baseball. Next time you watch a game on television or hear it on radio, count how many baseball-slang references you hear from the announcers.
It has become second nature to them, but a novice may feel lost as the game progresses.
The general population likely understands the meaning of a no-hitter, curve ball, bean ball, and maybe even a pickle.
Casual fans may recognize a southpaw, a shoestring catch, a payoff pitch, and a cleanup hitter.
But what about a can of corn, ducks on the pond, cup of coffee, curtain call, and a frozen rope?
Then there are rhubarbs, punchouts, golden sombreros, high cheese, and who could forget good ol’ Uncle Charlie?
Are you curious enough to research the meanings of these terms?
In some area of your life, there is a jargon that only people in that circle understand. A police officer may speak of a Slim Jim, a roller, or a scratch. You may hear a hair stylist speak of baby lights, bangry, or ombre.
Construction workers are familiar with footballs, saw doctors, and gangers. If someone speaks of litany, sheep, sawdust trail, and Decalogue, you may be conversing with a pastor.
We all know how it feels to be the only person in the group who does not understand the joke that was told. It produces a similar feeling in others when we speak in terms that confuse or neglect outsiders.
Years ago, I went to work at a large printing company. I had experience in that field and was familiar with most aspects of the job. However, my first assignment was in a shipping department, which primarily involved bulk shipping of magazines such as Highlights, Field and Stream, and Southern living. I was unfamiliar with a Bunn, a groove machine, and bag train.
The guys took advantage of that and sent me to the supervisor to obtain a “paper stretcher” and a “sky hook.” There’s nothing quite like having the big man burst out laughing in your face!
It requires deliberate effort to be inclusive and aware of those around us.
We choose whether to demean them by our “superior” knowledge, or accept them by explaining conversation they may not readily understand. Let’s choose love and consideration.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.