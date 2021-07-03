Hot dogs and apple pie are considered to be the most “American” foods in our country. While barbecue is always a hit on July 4, hot dogs are the overwhelming favorite Independence Day food. It is reported that 155 million hot dogs are consumed each Independence Day, setting Americans back $104.7 million for the dogs and another $70.4 million for the buns.
Another staple of this American celebration is fireworks. Americans Spend $1 billion on fireworks each July. Additionally, there are hundreds — if not thousands — of fireworks displays in communities across the nation. The great Macy’s fireworks show spends $6 million on fireworks alone, plus hiring celebrities and other expenses.
President John Adams meant for Independence Day to be a celebration. He declared, “It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
The term “solemn” speaks of seriousness, but also of sincerity and steadfastness. To be solemnized with pomp and parade seems contradictory on the surface. However, the spirit of the day is truly celebrative, and with hearts of sincerity and loyalty.
Fireworks are truly an American tradition, but they do not find their roots in our country. Smithsonian Magazine reports, “The chemical formula for fireworks was invented by accident. Sometime during the 10th century, the Chinese began making fireworks with gunpowder (the first-known chemical explosive had only recently been discovered). But scholars believe that the inventors hit upon the chemical formula for gunpowder—sulfur, coal and potassium nitrate, or saltpeter—during attempts to create an elixir of immortality.”
How ironic is that? An attempt to create immortality led to an explosive mixture of chemicals. When Adams spoke of the Day of Deliverance, it was a day commemorating political freedom. Our acts of devotion to God Almighty, however, are a celebration of our spiritual freedom; and therein is the only path to immortality. The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ.
How fitting, then, that this year July 4 lands on a Sunday. It is a day to celebrate our liberty: our political and spiritual freedoms through God Almighty. May we never forget how truly blessed we are as a nation, the price paid for our political liberty, and the cost of our spiritual freedom. Let’s be thankful and celebrate our blessings with worship to God and festive homage to our nation.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.