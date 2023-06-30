We are waiters; not necessarily by choice. Some people are paid to wait, such as our efficient servers in restaurants. Most of us, however, are waiters because we have no other choice.
According to a Timex survey, the average American spends 38 hours each year waiting in traffic. We spend 6 months of our lives waiting in lines, and 43 days of life on hold with automated customer service. And nine years of the average person’s life is spent on the phone.
As much time as we spend waiting, one would think we’d be better at it than we are. Surveys reveal, however, that most of us are impatient waiters; but waiting is inevitable. To provide a bigger picture, Americans collectively spend roughly 37 billion hours waiting in line each year!
So, what do you do while you wait? From personal observation I can say that many drivers waiting at a traffic light find ways to keep busy. I saw an ad for a southern car horn, the Happy Honk; instead of a blaring blast, it is a sweet southern belle voice-horn offering such phrases as, “I hate to bother you, but I think that light just turned green.”
There is one form of waiting that I have not seen included in these surveys; the kind that causes emotional stress: test results concerning health issues. St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital has given it an unofficial name: Scan anxiety, or scanxiety, is stress about imaging tests used to find cancer or other problems. In a broader sense, the term means the worry that occurs before, during, and after any medical exam or test.
How do we cope in such times? One philosophy is to plan for the worst, and hope for the best. Doing these two things simultaneously seems impossible to me. True hope is more than a wish, it is a confident belief, a trust. Hence, if I truly believe for the best, how or why would I plan for the worst outcome?
Others take their cue from a popular song that declares, “Que Sera, Sera, whatever will be, will be.” This life philosophy believes that a person cannot change what may or may not occur. No ounce or worry or hope will change the outcome, so one must simply accept it and move forward.
My take on it is slightly similar to that idea, but has a positive slant rather than a hopeless, negative one. My “life verse” from the Bible promises, “God will keep in perfect peace those who fix their minds on him.” Few people who are waiting find perfect peace, but it is possible.
This verse directs us to focus our minds on the sovereign God who holds everything in his hands, rather than dwelling on the anxiety-ridden problem. The more we focus on the pain, the more bothersome it becomes. Instead, I choose to trust God with the outcome, because I know he cares for me.
Now, that does not guarantee that he will order the result that I desire. It does mean, however, that he will give me an inner peace that the world cannot give, whatever the outcome; and that he will use the outcome for my good and his glory. So, while I wait, I pray and trust and hold on to One who has it all in his hands.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
