We are waiters; not necessarily by choice. Some people are paid to wait, such as our efficient servers in restaurants. Most of us, however, are waiters because we have no other choice.

According to a Timex survey, the average American spends 38 hours each year waiting in traffic. We spend 6 months of our lives waiting in lines, and 43 days of life on hold with automated customer service. And nine years of the average person’s life is spent on the phone.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.